FAIRMOUNT — Northwestern’s boys basketball team built a commanding first-half lead at Madison-Grant in Tuesday’s season opener only to watch it slowly slip away over the final two quarters.
The Argylls erased a 23-point halftime deficit, taking advantage of Tiger miscues and fouls to pull out a 48-44 victory in a wild turn of events.
“At halftime I kind challenged the team,” MG coach Josh Hendrixson said. “I told them there wasn’t a whole lot I could put on the whiteboard that we could do to win this game other than playing with some heart.”
The Tigers had just taken their biggest lead of the game just seven seconds into the third quarter, 38-12, when Madison-Grant made a surge, outscoring Northwestern 16-1 over the rest of the period and trailing 39-28 heading into the final eight minutes.
The Argylls opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to get within a point at 39-38 and then took their first lead of the game at 41-40 on Jase Howell’s 3-pointer with 2:23 showing.
From there, the lead changed hands four times over the final two minutes. With :06.9 showing and Northwestern leading 44-43 following a pair of Quentin Yeakel freebies, Gavin Kelchel drilled a 3-pointer that put Madison-Grant up 46-44. Out of a timeout, Northwestern turned the ball over and quickly fouled Howell, who knocked down both free throws with :06.4 showing to seal the win.
Miscues and fouls led to the Tigers demise down the stretch. Northwestern committed 16 turnovers, just three of those coming in the first half.
“We turned the ball over 13 times in the second half,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said. “That’s a huge factor in winning and losing. And then they shot 17 free throws in the second half. They make 15 of 19 for the game and we shoot 50 percent [6 of 12]. That’s a big difference in the basketball game.”
Northwestern couldn’t have asked for a much better start. The Tigers led 15-4 after one quarter and expanded that advantage to 35-12 at the half on 14-of-24 shooting. Cayden Greer’s third of four triples in the game opened an 11-0 second-quarter run. Koen Berry added seven points during that run, netting 12 of his team-high 17 points in the frame on an impeccable 5 of 5 from the field. Berry added seven rebounds (six offensive), to share the rebounding high with Connor Bostic. Greer finished with 12 points.
The Tigers shot a cold 2 of 16 in the second half, going nearly 14 minutes between field goals.
“We stopped moving the basketball,” Gish said. “When we’re sharing it we’re pretty good and then when the ball starts sticking and we’re trying to do too much we’re not as good.
“We had the ball moving in the first half. We had things that we work on every day that showed up and then they just went away in that 16 minutes of the second half.”
