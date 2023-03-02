Maconaquah guard Bauer Maple puts up a shot against Bellmont in a Class 3A Peru Sectional game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Tig-Arena. Maple scored 19 points in the Braves’ 60-47 win. In the process, he reached 1,000 career points.
PERU — A night that started with high tempo finished with high tension.
Maconaquah’s boys basketball team jumped on Bellmont quickly Wednesday night, opening a quick 16-9 lead after a quarter and the Braves led wire to wire in posting a 60-47 victory to start Day 2 of the opening round of the Class 3A Peru Sectional.
As a bonus, Mac guard Bauer Maple crossed the 1,000-point milestone in the fourth quarter as the Braves wrapped up the win.
On paper, the second game looked like an after dinner mint as No. 3-ranked Norwell was expected to cruise by Northwestern. Instead, the Purple Tigers brought everything they had and pushed Norwell’s season to the brink of extinction. The Tigers matched Norwell step for step and took their ranked rivals to overtime before Norwell emerged with a 49-45 victory.
NORWELL 49, NW 45, OT
Northwestern made Norwell work every minute. The Tigers led 12-3 after a quarter with big 3-pointers from Cayden Greer and Mario Reed. The Tigers held a 21-20 lead at halftime, and Norwell poked ahead 30-27 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter ratcheted up the tension to another level. Norwell opened a 35-29 lead but the Tigers stormed back, closing the fourth with the final four points of regulation on a driving hoop from Koen Berry, then a drive and dish from Berry to Greer to score and knot the game at 27-all with 1:52 left.
PHOTOS: Northwestern vs Norwell boys sectional BB
Northwestern had a chance at a regulation winner, working the clock down from 1:31 to set up a final try but a turnover gave Norwell its own chance to win with 0:03.5 left. Norwell’s Luke McBride’s shot was blocked by Berry at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
In OT, Northwestern worked 2 minutes off the clock but didn’t score, and Norwell’s Lleyton Bailey hit a 3 with 1:50 left to give the Knights a lead they’d not relinquish. Over the course of the overtime, Northwestern got a bucket from Berry, a 3-point play from Berry, and a 3 from Greer but never pulled even.
“The thing that we’ll take away is the effort from our kids, the unselfish play, the implementation of a game plan followed through by our kids,” NW coach Jim Gish said. “They did everything they could.
“Statistically we matched Norwell stride for stride — rebounds, shooting percentage. We just had to play full throttle the entire game and I can’t be more proud of the exemplary play from our kids.”
Berry led Northwestern with 19 points and Greer scored 17, including five 3-pointers. Reed scored seven points. Berry and Reed are part of a big senior class.
“They played 36 minutes of tough basketball, concentrated basketball, really feeding off each other,” Gish said. “It started with the seniors and allowing us to come into a game like that. We implemented a game plan and the seniors, they followed it to a T. The six seniors that played, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Northwestern ends its season 8-11.
McBride Led Norwell (21-3) with 22 points and Bailey added 12.
MAC 60, BELLMONT 47
A pair of buckets from Josiah Ball got Maconaquah off and running and the Braves didn’t relent. While the score wasn’t high, the tempo from the Braves was relentless. Maconaquah never trailed and bothered Bellmont all game long with pressure defense and uptempo offense.
“Our defense was really nice,” Mac’s Maple said. “Josiah, he was hitting in the game a but our defense, we held them to 47 points. That’s pretty good four us. We had a pretty good defensive effort.”
PHOTOS: Maconaquah vs Bellmont boys sectional BB
The Braves sacrificed turnovers for tempo. While they committed 22 turnovers, they made Bellmont uncomfortable and that made up for the miscues.
“We play with pace, that’s how we score,” Maple said. So a few turnovers, it’s a consequence of it.
“I think [our pace] affected them a lot. Our defense affects a lot of people.”
Maconauqah eventually opened a 9-1 lead in the first quarter before Bellmont got its footing. Mac led the entire way, leading 30-22 at halftime and 50-35 after three quarters.
“They’re driving a long way over here,” Mac coach John Burrus said of Bellmont. “I think we felt like we had to come out, jump on them a little bit and keep them on the bus. I’ve been in those situations: You’re trying to get kids going. I told our guys ‘they’re going to get going’ and they did, but I thought we sustained it enough. That start really helped us.”
Bell, an attacking wing, scored eight points in the first quarter before getting into foul trouble and sitting the rest of the half. Post player M.J. Ellis scored eight in the second quarter. Bell finished with a game-high 23 points, Maple scored 19 and Ellis 12. Ellis also grabbed nine rebounds.
Maple scored his 1,000th career point with 2:48 left when his free throw made the score 59-45 as the Braves sealed up the game. He was glad to get it out of the way, and glad to get it in an important game.
“Especially a sectional win, that’s great,” Maple said. “Now I can go into [Friday’s semifinals] and feel confident and not have to worry about it.
“It’s been a goal my entire life so it’s pretty important to me.”
The Braves had a quick ceremony for Maple’s milestone after the game.
“He’s done so much at Maconaquah,” Burrus said. “He was a key ingredient to an 18-win team last year when he took care of the ball and scored when he could, got the ball to the big scorers. I think he learned a lot from them scoring. This year, he’s come out and took his game to another level, and really, honestly took us with him.”
Maconaquah (16-7) advances to face Norwell in Friday’s second semifinal. Bellmont finished 12-12.
