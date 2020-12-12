Kokomo’s boys basketball team came the closest it has to tasting victory Friday night, squaring off with McCutcheon in an intense game at Memorial Gym. But despite trading leads and going to overtime, the result was the same as it has been in each game so far this season – Kokomo felt the sting of a loss.
In both teams’ North Central Conference opener, McCutcheon outlasted Kokomo 69-65 in overtime with star senior guard Joeseph Phinisee sending the game to OT with a basket with 0:01.3 left in regulation, then scoring McCutcheon’s first three baskets of OT.
“It feels like Groundhog Day to me over and over and over again,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “It’s frustrating. I thought [the Kats] played hard, and I give them a lot of credit for fighting — and that’s a good sign — but it’s just disappointing to lose the way we did.
“I felt like we did a lot of things really good, and really detail-oriented, to get back into the game and then when you got back in the game, it’s almost like you kind of forgot what got you there.”
McCutcheon (1-0) raced out to an 11-2 lead and led all first half but Kokomo (0-3) closed to six points down at halftime, 34-28, with an eight-point flurry to close the half — six of those points coming off three baskets by Torian Smith. Kokomo narrowed McCutcheon’s lead to 47-44 after three quarters, then stormed ahead early in the fourth quarter.
Kokomo started the final quarter with a jumper from Bobby Wonnell to trim the lead to a point. Smith then came up with a steal and fed Jackson Richards for a transition hoop and the Kats had their first lead at 48-47 with 7:00 left in the fourth. Kokomo post player R.J. Oglesby followed with a steal up top in the halfcourt defense and jammed home the finish as a tiny crowd in Memorial Gym sounded like hundreds of fans.
Kokomo led 52-47 after another steal and layup from Shayne Spear with 6:03 left but Phinisee made a difference the rest of the way. A 7-0 Phinisee run gave McCutcheon a 54-52 lead with 4:11 left in regulation. Kokomo got a 3-point play from Richards and an assertive post hoop from Oglesby for a 57-54 lead with 2:46 left but got just one more point in regulation.
Phinissee hit two free throws with 2:14 left and then a baseline drive near the buzzer to tie the game. He got fouled on that last basket but didn’t hit the free throw so the teams went into overtime tied 58-all.
From there, Phinisee and McCutcheon dictated the overtime, going up 68-60 with less than a minute left.
“Obviously Joe Phinisee stepped up and was huge, but I thought we did a nice job in crunch time of being patient and not forcing anything for the most part, and just running our offense,” McCutcheon coach Tyler Scherer said.
The Mavs regained their poise midway through the final quarter and that paid off in the end.
“When we got into overtime, I really liked our chances because Kokomo outplayed us for the most part in the second half,” Scherer said. “We were just trying to hang on. Being able to force overtime I think gave our guys a bunch of momentum and getting that first basket even increased that.”
Phinisee scored a game-high 36 points on 12-of-17 shooting and the point guard also connected on 11 of 15 free throws. Wing shooter Chase Isbell-Stahl added 11 points.
Richards led Kokomo with 17 points and eight rebounds. Oglesby added 14 points, Smith 10 and Bobby Wonnell nine. Kokomo forced McCutcheon into 18 turnovers compared to the Kats’ nine but couldn’t make that advantage pay off in victory.
Kokomo scored just three points from the 2:46 mark left in regulation until just :38 remained.
“Down the stretch I think shot selection at different times hurt us,” Bob Wonnell said. “Obviously Phinisee lived in the lane — just lived in the lane. He’s a heck of a player, but you’d like to see us have somebody else beat us.
“We talked about these types of things [where Phinisee does damage] all week, we drilled this type of stuff all week and in spots I thought we did some decent things, but the idea that he makes 11 twos and shoots 15 free throws is not [defensive] execution.”
