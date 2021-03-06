MARION — With its top two scorers sidelined, Kokomo’s boys basketball team didn’t stand much of a chance against McCutcheon Friday night.
Still, the Kats kept it close early in their Class 4A Marion Sectional semifinal before the No. 9-ranked Mavericks proved too much to handle with too many weapons as the game wore on, pulling away in the second half to top Kokomo, 62-41.
McCutcheon’s win sets the stage for an all-Lafayette championship tonight at 7:30 when the Mavs (17-3) meet No. 8 Lafayette Jeff (23-2). Jeff topped Harrison 79-72 in Friday’s opening semifinal.
Kokomo (7-17) was without both Jackson Richards (12.2 ppg) and Bobby Wonnell (11.3). Wonnell has been out for the past few games with an Achilles injury, and Richards was ruled out ahead of the game with a hyperextended knee.
“We knew about it Wednesday,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said of Richards’ injury. “We were hoping to do treatment and give it as much time as we could before we made a decision. I could tell when I saw him [Friday] at school, he could not extend his leg.
“I will say this,” he continued. “Jackson is a four-year varsity letterman and Jackson has played through stuff that most kids wouldn’t even attempt to. For him to miss a game like [Friday] was devastating to him. Same with Bobby. Those two guys do it the Wildkat way. It’s sad to see those guys at the end of their season, Jackson at the end of his career like that. I think Jackson should go down as one of the all-time great Wildkats.”
Kokomo had played McCutcheon close on Dec. 11 before falling 69-65 in overtime. The Mavs were without Leyton McGovern that game and he was a difference maker Friday. McGovern netted eight points early for McCutcheon but went to the bench late in the first quarter with two fouls and the Kats’ Patrick Hardimon hit a 3-pointer and Dashaun Coleman added a basket just before the buzzer to knot the game at 13-all.
McGovern went on to finish with a game high 22-points that included three dunks while grabbing a team-best nine rebounds. Chase Isbell-Stahl knocked down three triples and finished with 14 points for the Mavs.
McGovern and Joe Phinisee entered the contest averaging right at 20 points each, and while Phinisee had a quiet, seven-point night from the field, his impact on the floor was felt.
“He’s so quick and he’s hard to keep in front of you,” Bob Wonnell said. “He only shot five shots but he still hurts you with eight rebounds, six assists, four steals. He’s 4 of 8 from the free throw line so he’s drawing fouls. Those two guys on the same court at the same time are tough to cover one on one and keep them in front of you.”
Kokomo led just once, at 6-4 after Shayne Spear connected on back-to-back 3-pointers, but the Kats were within striking distance most of the first half. Kokomo was within 21-20 with 2:39 to play in the second quarter following a Torian Smith basket when McCutcheon closed out the half with six straight points to make it 27-20 at the break.
Phinisee hit a three out of the gate to start the second half that gave McCutcheon its first double-digit lead at 30-20. After Kokomo made it a four-point game at 30-26, the Mavs used a 9-0 run midway through the third quarter to go up 39-26 and held a 13-point lead, 46-33, heading into the final period.
“I just think we were so thin [Friday],” Bob Wonnell said. “We had a player pass out on our sideline in the third quarter. We were using guys who were JV players and they’re good players, they just haven’t got a whole lot of experience. I think we just kind of ran out of gas. But I was super proud of them and how they competed and how they believed in themselves and just kept playing hard and did a good job of representing Kokomo.”
Seniors Smith and R.J. Oglesby paced Kokomo in their Kats’ finale. Smith finished with 11 points and Oglesby had eight points and eight rebounds.
Along with Richards, Smith and Oglesby, the Kats will also graduate Dashaun Coleman, TraJhan Young, Drew Swain, P.J. Flowers and Jon Callane.
“Those were my first freshmen,” Bob Wonnell said. “They’ll always hold a real special place in my heart.
“All of them mean the world to me,” he added. “They’re all awesome young men. Circumstances never worked out to where we could be a great team but they’re all great kids. They all have very bright futures and I’m very grateful to them and their families for all of their hard work and time.”
