Cloudy with rain and snow. High 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..
Tonight
Windy. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO
7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is
expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into
Thursday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3
&&
Taylor’s Jay Patterson, left, is congratulated by Mekhi McGee after Patterson scored to close the third quarter of the Class 2A No. 9-ranked Titans’ 55-40 victory over Clinton Prairie on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Center Court. McGee scored 29 points to lead the Titans, who improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the HHC.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
No slowing Titans
BOYS BB: McGee scores 29, Taylor beats Prairie for 8-0 start
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s boys basketball team led Clinton Prairie 30-23 at halftime Wednesday night, and when the second half started, Titan guard Mekhi McGee saw that what the Titans were doing was working.
“I came back from halftime and they were gassed,” he said. “They’re not used to running like that.”
Taylor kept its foot on the gas in the third quarter, pushed the lead out to double figures, then kept it there all fourth quarter, finishing with a 55-40 victory over Hoosier Heartland rival Prairie.
Taylor’s Jay Patterson, left, is congratulated by Mekhi McGee after Patterson scored to close the third quarter of the Class 2A No. 9-ranked Titans’ 55-40 victory over Clinton Prairie on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Center Court. McGee scored 29 points to lead the Titans, who improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the HHC.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee goes up for a shot against CP's Jake McGraw. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Baris Moore heads down the court. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Baris Moore puts up a shot. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jay Patterson puts up a shot. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jay Patterson puts up a shot. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Misaiah Bebley puts up a shot. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Misaiah Bebley puts up a shot. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jay Patterson puts up a shot. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Kaiden Blane grabs a rebound. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jay Patterson takes the ball down the court. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Misaiah Bebley looks to the basket for a shot. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Baris Moore puts up a shot. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Baris Moore puts up a shot. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee puts up a shot. Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys basketball defeats Clinton Prairie 55-40 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Class 2A No. 9-ranked Titans moved to 8-0 on the season and 2-0 in the HHC. It’s Taylor’s best start in history.
“Oh man, it’s amazing,” McGee said of Taylor’s unbeaten start. “It’s the first time we’ve been like this. It’s fun playing like this. The freshmen impact a lot so being with them is just awesome.”
McGee, a senior, had 29 points to pace Taylor and was almost perfect from the field. He hit 13 of 14 shots and 3 of 4 free throws. Freshman point guard Baris Moore scored nine points, senior Jay Patterson scored eight and freshman Javionne Harris six.
McGee said that what’s working well is “sharing the ball. We often score offensively if we share the ball, and defensively we can be the best team because we know our offense is there, so defense leads to offense.” He also pointed to discipline and unselfish play as important.
The Titans are soaring in coach Bob Wonnell’s second season with the program. Taylor finished 12-10 last season. Asked what’s gotten better, Wonnell said “well, we’re a lot more talented.”
“We are super deep now,” he said. “Last year we set the foundation with a kid like [now graduated] Bobby Wonnell, who comes in here and kind of shows our current group of seniors what it’s like to be the best player in a program, what it’s like to be a leader, what it’s like to work hard every day.”
Wonnell said the current seniors, McGee, Patterson, Misaiah Bebley, Cody Groves and Kaiden Blane, learned from last year’s tone-setting season and have taken the reins now.
“First off, you’ve got five really good players as seniors who have been through the battle, know what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to do it,” Wonnell said. “And then, I really feel like — I say this all the time — I feel like our three freshmen, all three of them, are top 10, top 15 freshmen in the entire state. They were ready to come in and be impact players from Day 1.”
The Titans kept their unbeaten run going Wednesday with an up-tempo approach and a good defensive effort. The game was tied 15-all after a quarter and Taylor grabbed control instantly in the second quarter, opening the frame with a 9-0 run. Moore scored a fast break hoop off Groves’ steal, McGee hit a short jumper, got a 3-point play on a fast break, and then scored a tip in for a 24-15 Titan lead.
It took Prairie more than half the quarter to score and the Gophers were never closer than five points back the rest of the night. Taylor led 42-29 to end the third quarter and pushed its lead to as many as 17 points in the fourth.
Taylor’s defense stiffened after the opening quarter. The Gophers hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and didn’t hit another the rest of the game. On Taylor’s end, the Titans kept getting points at the rim and looked to score transition hoops off both turnovers and defensive rebounds.
“That’s when we’re at our best,” Wonnell said. “If we walk the ball up and set it up and play halfcourt offense and play 5 on 5 the whole game, that’s not Taylor Titan basketball. We want to score as many points as we can on less than five [defenders].”
McGee had eight points in the first quarter, 11 in the second quarter, six in the third and four in the fourth.
“I didn’t want to be too selfish so I just kept playing within the offense and look where I’m at,” he said.
Taylor found him in the halfcourt, and McGee was especially dangerous in the open court.
“I thought Baris did a good job of pushing it up to him as a point guard,” Wonnell said, “getting his head up and throwing it up to him. His court awareness, his vision and his pushing the ball up court really helped Mekhi. Mekhi was sprinting and getting in those lanes. He was strong with the ball [Wednesday] night.”
Patterson grabbed eight rebounds, with his first two defensive rebounds leading directly to transition buckets for McGee and Taylor’s first four points. Bebley added seven boards.
Rangy sophomore guard Jake McGraw led Clinton Prairie (4-3 overall) with 22 points. CP suffered its first conference loss to drop to 2-1 in the league.
