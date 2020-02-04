Kokomo BB Spear

Basketball Day Indiana is set for Saturday in Kokomo’s Memorial Gym. There are four games and Fox Sports Indiana will televise all four.

The schedule has Kokomo vs. Tipton in the 10:30 a.m. opener followed by Northwestern vs. Peru at 12:30 p.m., Indianapolis Crispus Attucks vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian at 2:30 p.m., and Westfield vs. Fishers at 4:30 p.m.

One $5 ticket is good for all four games.

The following is this week’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY

Arsenal Tech at Kokomo

Taylor at Eastern

Elwood at Tri-Central

Cass at Winamac

Clinton Central at Carroll

SATURDAY

10:30 a.m. — Tipton at Kokomo +

12:30 p.m. — NW vs. Peru +

Noon — Oak Hill at Cass

1 p.m. — Madison-Grant at Taylor

1 p.m. — Tipp. Valley at Maconaquah

+ Basketball Day Indiana at Memorial Gym; varsity only

