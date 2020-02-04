Basketball Day Indiana is set for Saturday in Kokomo’s Memorial Gym. There are four games and Fox Sports Indiana will televise all four.
The schedule has Kokomo vs. Tipton in the 10:30 a.m. opener followed by Northwestern vs. Peru at 12:30 p.m., Indianapolis Crispus Attucks vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian at 2:30 p.m., and Westfield vs. Fishers at 4:30 p.m.
One $5 ticket is good for all four games.
The following is this week’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY
Arsenal Tech at Kokomo
Taylor at Eastern
Elwood at Tri-Central
Cass at Winamac
Clinton Central at Carroll
SATURDAY
10:30 a.m. — Tipton at Kokomo +
12:30 p.m. — NW vs. Peru +
Noon — Oak Hill at Cass
1 p.m. — Madison-Grant at Taylor
1 p.m. — Tipp. Valley at Maconaquah
+ Basketball Day Indiana at Memorial Gym; varsity only
