Kokomo's Bobby Wonnell, top, and Mississinewa's Landen Swannner collide in the third quarter of Mississinewa's 65-63 victory Saturday night at Memorial Gym.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Mississinewa ujpends Kokomo
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
A night after pulling off a thrilling three-point victory over Marion, Kokomo’s boys basketball team played from behind the entire second half and fell 65-63 to Mississinewa on Saturday night at Memorial Gym.
Kokomo led by as many as eight points, 25-17, early in the second quarter, but Mississinewa shot into the lead with a 10-0 run in the back half of that quarter and never let Kokomo pull even again after that.
P.J. Flowers puts up a 3 pointer with 20 seconds left bringing Kokomo closer to a possible win in basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Dashaun Coleman taking a shot during Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jackson Richards shooting during Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jackson Richards shooting with Lucas Asbury attempting the block during Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Patrick Hardimon is fouled while trying to shoot taking him to the line during Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Bobby Wonnell shooting a 3 pointer during Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jackson Richards takes the ball in after a take away during Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Dashaun Coleman is fouled by Colin Yoder during Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jackson Richards recovers a loose ball in the last minutes of Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
P.J. Flowers puts up a 3 pointer with 20 seconds left bringing Kokomo closer to a possible win in basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Dashaun Coleman taking a shot during Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jackson Richards shooting during Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jackson Richards shooting with Lucas Asbury attempting the block during Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Patrick Hardimon is fouled while trying to shoot taking him to the line during Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Bobby Wonnell shooting a 3 pointer during Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jackson Richards takes the ball in after a take away during Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Dashaun Coleman is fouled by Colin Yoder during Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jackson Richards recovers a loose ball in the last minutes of Kokomo HS basketball action against Mississinewa on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo (2-4) led 16-15 after one quarter. Mississinewa led 32-29 at halftime and extended its lead to a dozen points, 53-41 after three quarters. Kokomo clawed closer and closer in the fourth quarter and four times pulled to within a possession. The Kats got a banked-in 30-foot 3-pointer from Bobby Wonnell with 10 seconds left, then forced a Mississinewa turnover with 0:02.2 but a Kokomo desperation heave from beyond half-court didn’t come close and the Indians (4-4) went home with a victory.
“I hate even saying this as as a coach — it is the most demoralizing thing you can say — but to me if you look at the tape from [Saturday] night and you look at the tape of [Friday] night and all you do is look at the intensity of which these guys were playing, how fast they were running, how often they were instances and blocked and looked like they were super duper excited to play, there was a visible difference in our intensity [Saturday],” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “I don’t mean that to take anything away from Mississinewa because they played fantastic and they deserved to win the game. They were the better team [Saturday] night.
“I thought we played a pretty good first quarter. I think there was a point maybe in the second quarter where we pushed [the lead] out to seven. Maybe they called a timeout and at that point we talked about, ‘Let’s stay hard-headed, let’s continue to do what we did to get us here,’ and we didn’t. We went out there and did the opposite, we started taking quick shots, we started passing the ball around the perimeter without attacking.”
Ole Miss set the early intensity level and Kokomo responded with hot shooting from beyond the arc. Shayne Spear hit two triples for Kokomo in the first quarter and Bobby Wonnell one. Bobby Wonnell hit three more in the opening two minutes of the third quarter to put Kokomo up 25-17. The Indians pulled closer, then took a 32-27 lead with its 10-0 run. Kokomo finished the half with 21 points from 3-land but just six from 2-land and two free throws.
“Something that has haunted us a little bit all season and particularly [Saturday] night — we come in at halftime 3 of 15 from 2[-point range],” Bob Wonnell said. “Those are layups. Varsity teams can’t be 3 of 15 from 2-point range and win tough games.”
Kokomo finished the game 14 of 24 from 3-point land but just 6 of 24 on 2-pointers.
“Offensively we played well, but defensively that’s where we had to get back to — what’s always been our offense has been our defense,” Mississinewa coach James Reed said. “[Saturday] night’s plan was to get back to the basics after we had a tough conference loss [Friday to Madison-Grant] and just keep people out of the middle.
“I told them, ‘If they hit 3s and beat us, that’s on me, but if they hit 2s that’s on you,' and my goodness they almost got me because they didn’t miss too many 3s, but that’s why we kept them out of the middle, so they could only be hot in one area. And then we hung on at the end.”
Bobby Wonnell finished with a game-high 25 points for Kokomo and connected on eight 3-pointers. Jackson Richards added 15 points and Spear nine. No other Kat scored more than four.
“[Friday] night was fun. We had six guys in double digits against a really good team,” Bob Wonnell said, contrasting Saturday with Friday’s Marion game. “All six of those guys should have been playing with the same intensity, the same concentration, the same connected effort to get us a win [Saturday] night, and I’m not sure we did that.”
Mississinewa got balance from four spots on the floor and some critical minutes and buckets from bench players in the second half when two double-digit scorers were both out of action after taking knocks.
“We had Tai [McClung] and Landen [ Swanner] out, our two best players, our two best scorers,” Reed said. “They’re always in, so defense was a liability because they’re part of the consistency there, and we talked about it in the time out: We were going to play for each other. We don’t have Tai, we don’t have Landen, but that’s why we do the things we do consistently so that we don’t need them.’
“Those were some big boys they had to hold off without two of our biggest guys inside, and we did a fantastic job of team defense. And that’s why we came out with the win.”
Wing player Swanner scored 16 points, point guard Hayden Ulerick had 15, post player McClung had 14 and shooter Lucas Asbury scored 10. McClung grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds as Mississinewa won the rebounding battle 32-24.
