Halfway through the Taylor boys basketball team’s final game of the season on Saturday, Titan coach Dennis Bentzler knew it was over — not just the game, but his coaching career.
The Titans had clawed to eight points behind Class 2A No. 8 Blackford in the championship of the Blackford Sectional but the host squad went on a 9-0 run to end the half and put the Titans 17 points down. Bentzler has always believed that he’d be able to give his players a chance even in that kind of situation, but by halftime, that optimism left him.
“I realized down 17 we’re not going to be able to get back. I knew at that point we weren’t going to be able to do it,” Bentzler recalled on Tuesday of the 86-57 sectional final loss.
In decades coaching Taylor sports he always believed he’d be able to give his players a chance to win, even in that kind of a situation. But at that point, his optimism faded out.
“I just knew then it was time,” Bentzler said. “I can’t do it anymore. It’s just really tough mentally and physically. I felt so bad for my seniors. You always think as a coach there’s something you can do to give them a chance, but I knew it was over at that point.
“It just hit me like a ton of bricks at that point.”
The 1972 Taylor graduate is a Titan lifer. Bentzler has served as the varsity coach at different times for football, softball, girls basketball and boys basketball at Taylor. He’s been involved in some capacity — whether as a head coach or assistant — nearly every year since he got his start as an assistant football coach to Steve Cusick in 1983. Sometimes he’s coached two programs in the same school year when called on as an emergency replacement.
“It was a six-week trial and tribulation for me,” Bentzler said of weighing whether to step down. “I went back and forth talking with my wife. I probably changed my mind at least a dozen times. At some point you hit a wall and I think Saturday night I hit it. I’m pushing 70 years old and my body is just not what it used to be and it’s just become a mental grind.”
Bentzler’s wife, Jody, has been a sounding board during all the times he’s mulled retiring. It’s hard to leave after being so entrenched in Taylor’s athletics and culture. Jody is another 1972 Taylor grad, and their children, Jason and Shelley, graduated THS in 1991 and 1994 respectively.
“I felt like it had to be my wife and I — mainly my decision, but my wife’s as well,” Bentzler said. “She’s been unbelievable by my side all these years. I give her so much credit of being here the whole time and supportive, and my kids as well.”
His last season of his 22-season run at the helm of the girls hoops program was 2015-16. His most recent football stint was from 2014-18. When former Titan boys hoops coach Jake Leicht took the athletic director position prior to the 2019-20 school year, Bentzler, who had been Leicht’s assistant the previous two seasons, moved up to the basketball coach spot.
The Titan boys basketball team went 3-19 in 2019-20, then 12-12 this season with the help of a solid senior class.
“The cupboard’s not bare,” Bentzler said. “In one year we’ve quadrupled our wins and the program is on a fast rise. I’ve got a great group of sophomores, we’ve got some juniors who can lead. They’re going to be pretty good the next two years. Our middle school has some tremendous players in all three grades.
“I’ve had my time. We need to find a good young guy that’s got a Taylor-type attitude, whose going to love our kids and take care of them and be here for a haul, not just a year or two. We’ve got the potential to be consistently good for a number of years.”
Leicht first came in contact with Bentzler when Leicht was in pee-wee football and Bentzler took over the football squad for a season in 2001 as the emergency interim coach. When Taylor calls, Bentzler has answered.
Bentzler was coaching girls basketball simultaneously to that 2001 football stint. He had previously coached softball, and two decades later even took over as a mid-season replacement coach in 2018, helping the softball team to a Hoosier Heartland Conference title. He also spearheaded a Taylor schools mentoring program where older students built relationships with younger students to strengthen their bond to the overall community.
“I view coach Bentzler as one of those guys who could be considered Mr. Taylor,” Leicht said. “We have a couple of guys in the building right now who have given their lives to Taylor.
“I think of not only how much success he had on the court or field in coaching the kids, it’s the impact he had on the lives he touched. I know he’s had a ton of wins, a ton of successes, sectional titles, but to me it’s the people he’s touched and his loyalty to those around him and his loyalty to Taylor. It makes him Mr. Taylor.”
This isn’t Bentzler’s first retirement. He’s retired from General Motors, and when he stepped aside previously from other coaching jobs, he thought he was done. He feels this time is permanent.
“Yeah, people get tickled when they hear [that I’ve retired],” Bentzler said. “I’ve had so many texts, phone calls, and they say, ‘Are you sure this time?’
“My body and mind are telling me it’s over, it’s done. I’m still on the school board, I’m still going to be around. I feel content doing that. There is just a different feeling this time. When that hit me Saturday night, I knew it was time. I really feel good and look forward to playing more golf and traveling with my wife and seeing our grandkids and kids. I won’t have a problem filling the void.
“I really feel good about the way I left Taylor from an athletic coaching standpoint. This time’s different and I feel good about everything right now.”
