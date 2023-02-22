...STRONG WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
Strong wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible Wednesday afternoon
and evening across North Central Indiana. Light easterly winds in
the morning will turn southerly and increase during the afternoon.
Strong wind gusts are expected to persist into the evening hours
then begin to diminish after sunset. Make sure to secure loose
objects that could blow around and become hazardous.
Carroll forward Jake Skinner heads to the basket as Western center Mitchell Dean defends during a game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Skinner scored a team-high 17 points in the Cougars’ 59-53 win. Dean had 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western guard Ian Thurston shoots a 3-pointer against Carroll on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Western. Thurston hit four triples and scored a game-high 19 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BATTLE TO THE FINISH
BOYS BB: No. 10 Carroll beats Western with strong finish
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Carroll forward Jake Skinner heads to the basket as Western center Mitchell Dean defends during a game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Skinner scored a team-high 17 points in the Cougars' 59-53 win. Dean had 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western guard Ian Thurston shoots a 3-pointer against Carroll on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Western. Thurston hit four triples and scored a game-high 19 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Following 10 lead changes in the first half and two more in the opening minutes of the third quarter, Carroll’s boys basketball team gradually broke away from Western for a 59-53 win Tuesday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Cougars held a 40-36 lead at the close of the third quarter. They used a 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to build a 53-39 lead. The Panthers responded with an 8-1 run to draw within 54-47 with :56 remaining, but the Cougars made 5 of 8 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Carroll's Jake Skinner shoots. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Chris Huerta puts up a shot. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Duff shoots. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Jake Skinner shoots. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Dean puts up a shot around Carroll's defense. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Austin Kuns and Western's Patrick Hobson go after the rebound. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Duff and Western's Mitchell Dean go after a rebound. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western guard Ian Thurston shoots a 3-pointer against Carroll on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Western. Thurston hit four triples and scored a game-high 19 points.
Western's Hudson Biggs shoots. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Carter Biggs looks for a pass. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Patrick Hobson collides with Carroll's Owen Duff at the basket. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Jake Skinner disrupts a Western pass and gets control of the ball. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Chris Huerta heads to the basket. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll forward Jake Skinner heads to the basket as Western center Mitchell Dean defends during a game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Skinner scored a team-high 17 points in the Cougars’ 59-53 win. Dean had 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Carroll's Jake Skinner and Western's Ian Thurston go after a rebound. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Duff heads down the court with Western's Dylan Hightower at his side. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Patrick Hobson shoots. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Ian Thurston puts up a shot. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Jake Skinner shoots. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Chris Huerta puts up a shot. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Duff shoots. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Jake Skinner shoots. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Dean puts up a shot around Carroll's defense. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Austin Kuns and Western's Patrick Hobson go after the rebound. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Duff and Western's Mitchell Dean go after a rebound. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western guard Ian Thurston shoots a 3-pointer against Carroll on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Western. Thurston hit four triples and scored a game-high 19 points.
Western's Hudson Biggs shoots. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Carter Biggs looks for a pass. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Patrick Hobson collides with Carroll's Owen Duff at the basket. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Jake Skinner disrupts a Western pass and gets control of the ball. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Chris Huerta heads to the basket. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll forward Jake Skinner heads to the basket as Western center Mitchell Dean defends during a game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Skinner scored a team-high 17 points in the Cougars’ 59-53 win. Dean had 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Carroll's Jake Skinner and Western's Ian Thurston go after a rebound. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Duff heads down the court with Western's Dylan Hightower at his side. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Patrick Hobson shoots. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Ian Thurston puts up a shot. Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Western 59-53 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll improved to 18-4. Western dropped to 12-10 with the loss in its regular-season finale.
“Western plays some tough competition and they have a pretty good record despite all the turnover in personnel from last year,” Carroll coach Adam Tussinger said. “We knew [Mitchell] Dean inside was going to be a challenge. We tried to make it as difficult for him as possible. They hit some shots early on so give them credit, but our guys found a way to pull it out in the end.”
The first quarter saw the teams trade 3-pointers. Chris Huerta and Austin Kuns made two apiece for the Cougars and Ian Thurston made three and Hudson Biggs made one for the Panthers. When the dust settled, it was a 17-all tie.
The action slowed in the second quarter. Dean had a pair of post baskets to put the Panthers up 21-17, but the Cougars outscored the Panthers 9-2 over the final 2:15 for a 26-23 halftime lead. Owen Duff capped the Cougar run with a steal and layup right before the buzzer. Western was playing for the last shot at the time.
The Cougars had a 29-23 lead early in the third quarter. The Panthers followed with a 7-0 run to take their last lead of the game. From there, the Cougars gradually started to take control.
“We were talking before the game that we wanted to try to make it more of our pace than theirs,” Tussinger said. “With Dean inside, they look to get to him every possession so it slows the game down a little bit and we want to get out in transition. They limited that for us, especially in the first half. We mixed it up there in the third quarter, went to a half-court trap a little bit, kind of flustered their ball-handlers a little bit and got a couple turnovers.”
Up 44-39 in the fourth quarter, the Cougars delivered the knockout punch with their 9-0 run. Jake Skinner ignited it with a 3-pointer. Following a Western miss, Noah Falkenberg hit a 3-pointer. And following a Panther turnover, Skinner grabbed an offensive rebound, scored a putback and added a free throw for a 3-point play and a 53-39 lead at 3:27.
Western’s Patrick Hobson and Carson Biggs followed with 3-pointers to bring the Panthers within 53-45 at 2:50. Following a Cougar turnover, the Panthers had a chance to draw closer, but they committed a turnover and Duff split a one-and-bonus at 1:26 to make it 54-45.
Skinner led Carroll with 17 points and eight rebounds. Huerta scored 13 points, Duff had 11 and Kuns had nine. The Cougars finished 8 of 20 from 3-land with Huerta and Kuns making three apiece.
“That’s a veteran ballclub that’s battle tested,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “They have most of their guys back off a [Class 2A Final Four] team last year. I think that’s their 18th win of the season and we went neck and neck with them for about 3 1/2 quarters. They just made more winning plays down the stretch, but I’m really proud of our kids’ effort and their toughness.”
Thurston finished with four 3-pointers and a game-high 19 points. Also for the Panthers, Hobson had 15 points and Dean had 11 points and 13 rebounds (six offensive). The Cougars paid heavy attention to Dean and limited his touches. He finished 4 of 8 from the field with two of the makes coming on putbacks.
“I thought Ian Thurston and Patrick Hobson were really good for us and that’s what we needed from senior leaders. Mitchell did a great job inside in our zone,” Lewis said. “We just had a couple really inopportune turnovers at bad stages of the game. And we have to find a way when we get some of those open shots to throw in those daggers when we get the chance.”
Carroll will return to Howard County on Friday to face Eastern in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game. With a win, Carroll will take the HHC title.
