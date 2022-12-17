Class 2A No. 10-ranked Taylor turned back Delphi 59-49 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference boys basketball game Friday night at Center Court.
The Titans (7-0 overall, 1-0 HHC) had complete control of the the game in the first half. They shot 65% (15 of 23) and harassed the Oracles into 29% shooting (5 of 17) and 10 turnovers in building a 35-19 halftime lead.
The third quarter was a different story. The Titans made just 2 of 8 shots and committed eight turnovers and their lead was down to eight, 40-32, by the close of the quarter.
The Oracles (3-3, 0-2) kept chipping away in the fourth quarter. They used a flurry of 3-pointers to draw within four, 45-41, with 5:29 remaining.
From there, the Titans regained control as Javionne Harris and Kaiden Blane combined for a 6-0 run to make it 51-41 at 3:08. Both players had a putback during the rally.
Delphi came no closer than eight the rest of the way.
“Every game, we have had a stretch where we just kind of go brain dead a little bit, offensively particularly, and that was definitely it,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said of the third quarter. “Give [the Oracles] credit, they are scrappy, they are well coached and they started hitting shots. But we did not come out [in the second half] with great urgency.”
The Titans finished 24 of 42 (57%) from the field. Mekhi McGee led a balanced attack with 15 points, Jay Patterson had 13 points, Drey McClatchey and Baris Moore had seven apiece, Blane had six and Cody Groves had five. McGee dished four assists and Patterson grabbed nine rebounds.
Wonnell pointed to Blane as his player of the game. The 6-foot-4 forward provided a spark off the bench with seven rebounds and a drawn charge.
“He came out and gave the grit and the hustle plays and the 50-50 balls,” Wonnell said. “We were having a hard time for whatever reason just finishing plays on the defensive end. Sometimes, I feel like some of our guys are playing volleyball out there. We just kind of bat the ball around. Kaiden comes in there physical and with two hands.
“I was just super proud of him. He’s a senior, his role has changed a little bit, but he’s kind of our Swiss Army knife — whatever we need him to do that night, he is super willing to do. If his number is not called that night, he is the most positive, best teammate.”
McClatchey and Harris also had nice games off the bench. Harris, who was out Monday through Thursday with the flu, had four points and three rebounds — all in the fourth quarter.
“I’ve said this a couple times, I feel like we have the three best freshmen in the area and while maybe Drey and Javionne have not statistically had the success that Baris has had so far, they are super good and wait until they get their footing and confidence,” Wonnell said. “Drey came in and hit a huge 3-pointer in the first half and played really well. Javionne reminds you of like a Draymond Green that can just play at such a high pace and never seems to slow down. He can guard anybody at our level.”
Chase Almager led Delphi with 15 points and Brock Burton had 11 points. Burton closed the third quarter with a desperation heave that went in for a 3-pointer at the buzzer, then hit two more triples early in the fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.