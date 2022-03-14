SOUTH BEND — Peru saw its special boys basketball season end Saturday in the semifinals of the IHSAA Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional.
The No. 11-ranked Bengal Tigers (20-3) lost 66-59 to Culver Academy at “The Great Western Forum” but not before going toe-to-toe with a tall-and-talented team.
After trailing 48-41 going into the fourth quarter, Peru knotted the knotted at 50-all on free throws by Peru sophomore Matthew Roettger at 4:24. Roettger was on his way to a game-high 22 points.
The Eagles responded with a basket by senior Amir Gates and a Tiger turnover and layup by junior Cooper Farrall with 3:05 to go. From there, they held off Peru rest of the way.
“They play very good, solid defense,” said Tigers coach Eric Thompson of Culver Academy. “At times, we had good looks and shots just didn’t fall or the ball just didn’t bounce our way. that’s how close the game was.
“They have a couple of loose balls that went in their direction. The ball was going out of bounds. The referee couldn’t get out of the way. It stayed in-bounds. They get a layup right there when we were making a run.
“They had kids hit shots that hadn’t hit shots like that all year.”
Looking at his 2021-22 schedule, Thompson found a comparable team to the Eagles.
“Probably the closest team is Western,” said Thompson, whose club beat the Panthers during the regular season and in the Maconaquah Sectional. “They’ve well-coached and have two big guys [6-foot-5 Farrell and 6-3 senior Daley Stein] likes Western does.
“[Senior Jokubas Skurdenis] hit two 3s for them and in our scouting report hadn’t hit that many in all the films we scouted combined. We probably scouted 10 films. They had guys step up.”
Said Eagles coach Mark Galloway of Skurdenis, “This time of year you’ve got to test the waters a little bit and that’s what he did. He knocked in two big ones.”
Farrall (18 points, 14 in the second half), Skurdenis (17, 13 in the first half), junior Fola Fayemi (11, nine in the second half), senior Andrew Macheca (7) and junior Thomas Collins (5) led the Eagles attack.
Culver Academy made six 3-pointers — two each for Farrall and Skurdenis and one apiece for Macheca and Collins — and went 14-of-19 at the foul stripe.
Galloway talked about his team’s defensive keys.
“We had to make sure we were able to stop their drive,” said Galloway. “They love to drive. They were making more 3s than I thought they would.
“I think we withstood a 20-and-2’s best game of the year.”
Of the seven 3-pointers made by Peru, freshman Gavin Eldridge had four, senior Matt Ross two and Roettger one.
Roettger produced 12 of his 22 points in the first half to pace Peru.
“He scored in every quarter and carried us,” said Thompson of Roettger. “They were focusing on Matt Ross.”
Eldridge canned 12 of his 20 in the second half before fouling out with 48.8 seconds to play. Ross tallied 11 of his 12 points in the second half.
Senior Eli Walters (3) and junior Braxten Robbins (2) accounted for the rest of the Tigers’ points.
Culver Academy held 21-15 rebounding edge. The Tigers committed 13 turnovers — two less than the victors.
Peru was coming off its 41st all-time sectional title — the first since 2009. The Tigers’ last regional crown came in 1998. The 20 wins is the most by the program since the 2009-10 squad went 19-2.
