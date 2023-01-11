MARION — Taylor’s boys basketball team moved up to the No. 5 spot in the Class 2A rankings this week. The Titans made sure they lived up to the ranking and remained undefeated against sectional foe Eastbrook Tuesday night.
Coming off its closest contest of the season, a 50-48 nailbiter at Rossville, Taylor pulled away against the host Panthers in the second half, cruising to a 64-45 win and improving to 11-0.
Eastbrook managed to stick around in the first half before Taylor put the game away in the third quarter behind a 10-0 run courtesy of Baris Moore and Mekhi McGee, building a double-digit lead that withstood any runs the Panthers made the rest of the way.
“I think that’s a sign of an immature team at times,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said of the Titans failing to pull away sooner. “You’ve got to give [Eastbrook] a lot of credit. Coach [Greg] Allison does a nice job. Those guys play a certain style that fits the personnel they have. They’re going to move the ball around a lot. They’re going to wait for us to break down.
“Look at the Rossville game. It was 15-3 at the end of the quarter and we start taking bad shots, lose attention to detail on defense,” Wonnell added. “I think sometimes we just get into things like that. Obviously, it’s never good. There’s games right on the horizon where we’re going to have to be urgent for 32 minutes. If you get used to the habit of playing like it’s an open gym, which sometimes we do, that’s going to bite us in the butt.”
Just like the Rossville game, Taylor threatened to break open the game early as freshman Drey McClatchey sandwiched a pair of triples around a McGee basket for a 16-8 lead on the way to an 18-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Titans’ lead grew to 10 in the second quarter when Jay Patterson scored and was fouled, adding the free throw after, to make it 25-15.
Up 29-21 at halftime, Taylor put its foot on the gas in the third quarter. After Eastbrook’s Nathan Miller drilled a triple out of the gate to make it 29-24, McGee and Moore reeled off the 10 unanswered point that put the Titans up 39-24. In all, Taylor would outscore Eastbrook 19-10 in the frame, with McGee and Moore combining for the first 16 points of the quarter before Misaiaih Bebley finished off the frame with an offensive putback and free throw after being fouled on the score for a 48-31 lead.
From there, Taylor’s lead grew to 20 at 55-35 on a Moore 3-pointer with just under 5:00 to play. The Panthers responded with six quick points to shave the deficit to 55-41 but could get no closer than that the rest of the way.
Taylor shot an impressive 53% overall (29 of 55) in a balanced scoring effort. Four Titans finished in double figures with Moore’s 21-point effort leading the way. McGee followed with 14, Patterson added 12 and Bebley 11.
The Titans outrebounded the Panthers 30-25. Javionne Harris finished with a team-best eight rebounds and Bebley added seven.
“Obviously, we’re playing pretty well,” Wonnell said. “I don’t think we’ve even come close really to seeing how well we could play. If we can be disciplined with our shot selection and our ball handling, and we can be disciplined on defense and make them shoot the hardest shots they can take, I think we’re going to be a really hard team to beat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.