Kokomo guard Reis Beard goes up for a shot against Harrison in a Class 4A Kokomo Sectional semifinal game Friday, March 3, 2023, at Memorial Gym. Beard provided 11 points and five rebounds off the bench to help the Kats beat the Raiders 68-63 in overtime.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
PUSHED TO LIMIT
BOYS BB: No. 5 Wildkats outlast Raiders in OT battle
Kokomo and Harrison treated a big crowd to a pulse-racing battle in their Class 4A Kokomo Sectional semifinal game Friday night at Memorial Gym.
The Raiders had a strong start to the game — and another strong start to the second half. In between, the No. 5-ranked Wildkats had a 12-0 run in the second quarter.
The action started to intensify in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter when the teams traded the lead three times. First, Kokomo’s Shayne Spear hit a long 2-pointer. Next, Harrison’s Alex Mithoefer canned a 3-pointer. Spear came right back for a 3-pointer from nearly the same spot as his previous shot. That gave the Kats a 36-35 lead at the close of the quarter.
Zavion Bellamy and Tavien Bennett celebrating as Kokomo pulls ahead and defeats Harrison in overtime 68-63 on March 3, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo guard Shayne Spear fires a 3-pointer against Harrison in a Kokomo Sectional semifinal game Friday, March 3, 2023, at Memorial Gym.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Flory Bidunga dunking early in the game as Kokomo defeats Harrison in overtime 68-63 on March 3, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Patrick Hardimon going up but being fouled by Alex Mithoefer as Kokomo defeats Harrison in overtime 68-63 on March 3, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo guard Reis Beard goes up for a shot against Harrison in a Class 4A Kokomo Sectional semifinal game Friday, March 3, 2023, at Memorial Gym. Beard provided 11 points and five rebounds off the bench to help the Kats beat the Raiders 68-63 in overtime.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Flory Bedunga dunking late in the game as Kokomo defeats Harrison in overtime 68-63 on March 3, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Deundre Kirby hyping the crowd as Kokomo is about to defeat Harrison in overtime 68-63 on March 3, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Sectional Basketball: Kokomo defeats Harrison
Zavion Bellamy and Tavien Bennett celebrating as Kokomo pulls ahead and defeats Harrison in overtime 68-63 on March 3, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo guard Shayne Spear fires a 3-pointer against Harrison in a Kokomo Sectional semifinal game Friday, March 3, 2023, at Memorial Gym.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Flory Bidunga dunking early in the game as Kokomo defeats Harrison in overtime 68-63 on March 3, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Patrick Hardimon going up but being fouled by Alex Mithoefer as Kokomo defeats Harrison in overtime 68-63 on March 3, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo guard Reis Beard goes up for a shot against Harrison in a Class 4A Kokomo Sectional semifinal game Friday, March 3, 2023, at Memorial Gym. Beard provided 11 points and five rebounds off the bench to help the Kats beat the Raiders 68-63 in overtime.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Flory Bedunga dunking late in the game as Kokomo defeats Harrison in overtime 68-63 on March 3, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Deundre Kirby hyping the crowd as Kokomo is about to defeat Harrison in overtime 68-63 on March 3, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo kept the lead throughout the fourth quarter — until it flirted with disaster in the final 35 seconds. The Kats saw a 55-49 lead slip away under self-inflicted mistakes and the Raiders took advantage. Harrison guard Cal Gick capped a 7-1 closing run when he hit a nearly half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the Raiders’ fans into a frenzy and sending the game into overtime.
The Raiders carried the momentum into the extra session. They took the lead four times (58-56, 59-58, 61-60 and 63-61) — but the Kats answered each time, then took over. The Kats closed on a 7-0 run in the final minute for a 68-63 win.
“I told our guys all week it wasn’t going to be like the regular season [a 74-53 Kokomo win], it was going to be a dogfight and that’s what it was,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “We battled some adversity, battled some of our own mistakes, and battled through and found a way to win. To win a tournament, you have to be able to win those type of games. Our schedule prepared us to be able to handle that.
“We had guys make plays down the stretch. I’m proud of that. Now we just have to regroup, take care of our bodies and get back at it in the morning to get ready for [Marion].”
Marion blasted McCutcheon 89-51 in the second semifinal. The Kats (20-4) and the Giants (16-8) will renew their longtime rivalry when they meet for the sectional title at 7:30 Saturday night.
Flory Bidunga led the Kats in the semifinal win with 26 points and 19 rebounds — his 46th double-double in 51 career games. The 6-foot-10 junior center also had four blocked shots, three assists and two steals.
The Raiders made Bidunga work for everything as they battled him inside. He made 7 of 9 shots from the field and 12 of 19 free throws. Impressively, he made 9 of 12 freebies over the fourth quarter and overtime.
“That’s one of the best basketball games I’ve ever been a part of. There were big shots by both teams,” Harrison coach Mark Rinehart said. “They’re obviously really good. We tried to put Flory in position where he had to make hard plays and he had to make free throws. To his credit, he did it. That one pass where he found, I think, [Reis] Beard for a layup was a great play.”
Spear and Beard also played key roles in the win. Spear scored 14 points (all after halftime) and dished five assists. Beard came off the bench to score 11 points and grab five rebounds in a superb return to the lineup. He had missed the Kats’ final three regular-season games with an injury.
The Raiders put the Kats on their heels with a 9-2 start to the game. The Raiders led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and 14-9 early in the second quarter when the Kats ripped off their 12-0 run to move into the lead. The Raiders righted their ship by hitting a pair of 3-pointers over the final 2:50 of the half. The Kats took a 25-20 lead into halftime.
Harrison opened the second half on a 9-1 run to surge into a 29-26 lead and force Kokomo to call a timeout. From there, the third quarter had the shootout in the final 30 seconds between Spear and Mithoefer. When the dust settled, the Kats had a 36-35 lead.
“There are probably 15 or 20 plays we’ll think about for a long time,” Rinehart said. “We didn’t execute the end of the third quarter very well when we had the lead and had the ball. You really don’t want them to even get a shot and then Spear ends up making two.”
Three times in the fourth quarter, the Kats went up by eight — 45-37 at 4:53, 51-43 at 2:17 and 55-47 at :59. But the Raiders refused to let them pull away.
The Raiders’ Mithoefer hit a jumper at :37 to cut the Kats’ lead to 55-49 and the Raiders called a timeout. Things then took a turn. The Kats inbounded to Spear and when he was trapped, he called a timeout. An official then called Spear for a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct. Peckinpaugh said he saw nothing to make him agree with the call.
The Raiders’ Ben Henderson made one of two free throws and on the Raiders’ subsequent possession, Malachi King hit a 3-pointer at :26, making it 55-53.
Kokomo’s Beard missed the front end of a one-and-bonus at :17, but Harrison committed a turnover and fouled Bidunga at :02.7. He made one of two attempts for a 56-53 lead — and the Raiders’ Gick followed with his buzzer-beater. He raced up the court and let the shot fly and found nothing but net.
In the OT, Dre Kirby scored on a layup off Spear’s assist at 1:00 to knot the score at 63-all and ignite the Kats’ closing run. Bidunga raced in for a dunk off a Raider turnover at :31. After a Raider miss, Bidunga made the first of two free throws at :06. He missed the second, but grabbed the rebound and made two more free throws at :04 to cap the scoring and the Kats’ 13th straight win.
Mithoefer led the Raiders with 19 points. Henderson had 14 points, but Kokomo’s Patrick Hardimon hounded him into 2-of-11 shooting. Christopher Lucas added 11 points for the Raiders.
“We weren’t coming to try to be in this game, we were coming to win it. It didn’t work out, but I couldn’t be prouder,” Rinehart said.
