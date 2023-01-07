ROSSVILLE — What started as the makings of another dominant victory quickly unraveled into a grind-out battle that went the final minute of play before Taylor’s boys basketball team secured its 10th win of the season against Rossville with a 50-48 final.
But while the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Titans walked away with another Hoosier Heartland Conference victory, coach Bob Wonnell was left hoping that growth comes from a victory that was too close for comfort.
“You hate to say this, but sometimes you wish you lose a game like that because man, we’ve got some kids that are super talented that just don’t listen, don’t do what we need to do at critical times. We knew coming into this game Rossville is going to fight tooth and nail,” Wonnell said.
“We just did some things [Friday] that were a little out of character. We just got to be a hungry, humble team that is playing to be 1-0 every night.”
In the opening eight minutes, everything went the way of Taylor (10-0, 3-0 HHC) as the Titans opened the game on a six-point flurry that included a breakaway dunk by Jay Patterson in transition.
The Titans went on to lead 15-3 at the end of the first quarter while holding Rossville without a score for nearly seven minutes.
Taylor’s lead ballooned to 15 midway into the second as Baris Moore converted on a 3-pointer to keep the Titans rolling, but the Hornets (6-6, 0-2) didn’t go away quietly as they put together an 11-2 run and ultimately cut the lead to six going into the half.
Coming into the game, Wonnell knew that his team was going to get Rossville’s best effort.
“We knew that they were going to be 8 feet of help side defense in the lane every time because they’re well coached and they’re very fundamentally sound,” Wonnell said. “ I don’t think we did a good enough job after the first quarter of reversing the basketball and making them get out of that congestion.”
After baskets in the paint by Mekhi McGee and Moore along with a shot from distance by Cody Groves in the third quarter, the Titans looked as if they were preparing to run away with the HHC bout as they took a 13-point lead into the fourth.
However, Rossville didn’t go away quietly.
Defensively, the Hornets held pat throughout the fourth as Taylor was held scoreless until 2:34 remained on the clock after a free throw by Groves and didn’t convert on a field goal until less than two minutes remaining when Patterson worked his way under the basket.
In the fourth, Taylor was outscored 17-6 by the Hornets.
Clutch free throw shooting by Patterson helped seal the game for the Titans as their defense played a key role in the victory when they held the Hornets to 28% shooting from the field.
The Titans’ McGee led all scorers with 22 points followed by 12 from Moore.
Moving forward, Wonnell hopes to see a step forward in his team’s approach to offense.
“I’m proud of our boys for being able to eek one out, but I feel like we have to be more hard headed with our shot selection and have a mentality like every pass of the game is a zero to zero score,” Wonnell said.
Taylor travels to Eastbrook (3-5) on Tuesday.
