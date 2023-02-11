Kokomo forward Karson Rogers goes in for a dunk during the third quarter of the Kats’ 72-62 victory over Richmond on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Memorial Gym. Rogers helped the Kats break the game open in the second half.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Shayne Spear shoots a 3-pointer against Richmond on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Memorial Gym. Spear hit four triples and scored 16 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BREAK-AWAY VICTORY
BOYS BB: No. 7 Kats beat Red Devils, remain unbeaten in NCC
Kokomo’s boys basketball team used hot 3-point shooting in the second half to break away from Richmond for a 72-62 win in a North Central Conference game Friday night in front of another big crowd at Memorial Gym.
Up 39-35 midway through the third quarter, the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Kats outscored the Red Devils 27-8 over the next six minutes to build a commanding 66-43 lead. Shayne Spear drilled three 3-pointers during the hot stretch, Patrick Hardimon and Zavion Bellamy added a 3-pointer apiece and Flory Bidunga and Karson Rogers rattled the rims with dunks.
Kokomo kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way although Richmond chipped away over the final 4:00 to draw within 10 in the final minute.
“We stretched it to 23 there in the fourth and we kind of called the dogs off,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “I was happy with our performance. We had a couple defensive lapses with our game prep, but I thought the guys adjusted and corrected those mistakes. Overall, it was a total team effort.”
The Kats (16-4 overall) improved to 8-0 in the NCC with one game remaining — at Anderson (7-0) next Friday. Anderson will look to move to 8-0 when it faces Muncie Central on Saturday night.
Kokomo made 6 of 11 3-point attempts in the second half against Richmond with Spear drilling 4 of 6.
“When our guys knocking down shots, and we’re getting good looks because we’re getting paint touches, we feel like that makes us even better offensively,” Peckinpaugh said, “and it’s nice when Shayne is really feeling it and in a groove.”
The Kats had terrific offensive balance in winning their ninth straight game. Bidunga made all seven of his shots from the field and scored 20 points, Spear scored 16 points, Hardimon had 12, Dre Kirby had nine, Bellamy had eight and Rogers had five.
The balance also showed in assists. The Kats had 21 assists on 28 made field goals. Spear dished five dimes, Bellamy and Bidunga had four apiece and Hardimon and Rogers had three apiece. Spear and Hardimon provided the highlight passes with perfect lobs to Bidunga for dunks.
“A lot of balance for our guys,” Peckinpaugh said. “We’re really good when we get that type of balance.”
Bidunga grabbed 11 rebounds for his 42nd career double-double in 47 games. He also blocked three shots.
Richmond coach William Wright knew the Red Devils’ heavy focus on Bidunga came with a risk.
“They’re a well-balanced team with the shooters around him,” he said. “I thought our guys did a great job all night trying to battle. We tried to throw different defenses at him and when the double team was coming. To his credit, he found the open guys and obviously Spear knocked them in and some other guys got hot on us. But I’ll give our kids credit for fighting until the final buzzer.
“He’s such a force down low,” Wright added. “We had to press and obviously that’s a gamble. If they break the press, obviously he’s a big target for a dunk or a kick-out 3. We’re getting better, but Kokomo is a heck of a team.”
Kokomo played the final three quarters without starting guard Reis Beard, who left with an injury. In his place, Kirby scored seven points in the first half and Rogers scored five points and dished three assists in the second half.
Rogers had a steal and dunk to help key a 10-0 run to close the third quarter. That run turned into the 27-8 stretch.
“I thought that was the best game Karson has played for us,” Peckinpaugh said. “Very, very good defensively, really got after it, made some big-time plays in the third quarter that helped us stretch that lead.”
Peckinpaugh also liked the big crowd in Kokomo’s regular-season home finale. (The Kats will host a sectional.)
“I’ve said it a million times, we have a special community and our guys appreciate all the support they get from our community members,” Peckinpaugh said. “Hopefully we can keep getting better and hopefully give them another fun ride.”
Mason Carpenter led Richmond (13-6, 3-4 NCC) with 19 points. The Red Devils shot a solid 23 of 42, including 8 of 14 from 3-land. But the Kats had a decisive 14-1 edge in second-chance points.
Kokomo leads the all-time series with Richmond 55-42.
