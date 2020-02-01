For the first 12 minutes of Friday’s North Central Conference game at Memorial Gym, Kokomo’s boys basketball team nearly matched Class 4A No. 4-ranked Lafayette Jeff point for point.
And then the Bronchos began looking every bit worthy of both their ranking and spot at the top of the conference.
Leading 28-24 with 4:20 to play in the second quarter, Lafayette Jeff closed the half on a 17-5 run to take control of the game. From there the Bronchos used several big runs over the second half to cruise past the Kats, 97-57. The Bronchos led by as many as 46 points early in the fourth quarter.
“Give coach [Mark] Barnhizer credit. Probably the last three minutes of that second quarter he switched to a 1-3-1 and we just did not handle it well,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “We kind of got unraveled and that’s kind of been a theme of our season. We can sporadically play at a really high level. We just can’t maintain it and this was another example of that.”
The Kats committed eight turnovers in the second quarter, 12 in the first half and 28 in the game, a glaring discrepancy compared to Jeff’s nine on the night.
“We’ve got to find a way to take care of the basketball,” Wonnell said. “We gave up 46 points off turnovers. In our last two games we’ve had 53 turnovers. You can’t win games turning it over like that.”
Last Friday, Muncie Central scored 85 points against the Kats. Combined with Friday’s loss, Kokomo has surrendered 182 points its the last two games, a defensive average of 91 per game. The Kats need a spark heading into tonight’s game at Cass, having now lost four straight and seven of their last eight.
“We need a win, something to make us enjoy playing basketball,” Wonnell said. “Right now it doesn’t feel collectively like we’re having as much fun as should. Losing stinks. But we’ve got to find a way to come together and realize we’ve still got a lot to do.”
Kokomo (5-11, 2-4 NCC) held its own early, taking a 5-4 lead on an R.J. Oglesby hoop midway through the first period. Jeff (17-2, 6-0 NCC) responded with an 8-0 run including 3-pointers from Braxton Barnhizer and Avery Beaver.
Braxton Barnhizer scored a game-high 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, hitting 5-of-11 from downtown, and Beaver was right behind him with 30 points thanks in part to 5-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc.
Brooks Barnhizer scored 19 points, including six straight to fuel an 11-0 run to open the second half as well as six straight to start a 13-0 run at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
“Their big three are just really good,” Wonnell said. “The number of 3s they shoot maybe just pops at your eyes and you think these guys are sharpshooters, but every single one of those guys is play makers. They’re just a handful. They’ve got just two losses on the season for a reason.”
As the opening frame wound down, Jackson Richards hit back-to-back shots, Oglesby connected on a pair of free throws, and Bobby Wonnell hit from deep with just :03 showing to keep Kokomo within striking distance, trailing 18-14 at the first stop.
“I thought we looked like we were engaged,” Bob Wonnell said. “I think one of the problems for us this year has just been coming out, whether it be shell shocked or flat or whatever it is and before you know it, your back is up against the wall.
“At the end of the first quarter you’re talking about an 18-14 game, and 18 is high for us to give up but, shoot, when you’re playing a team like that and to be able to be in it, I was impressed.”
Jeff’s big second-quarter run gave the Broncos a 45-29 lead at the half. Combined with the 11-0 run to start the second half, Jeff outscored the Kats 28-5 over a six-and-a-half minute spurt to go up 56-29 on the way to a 70-37 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Richards scored 20 points to lead the Kats and Bobby Wonnell notched 15, including a 12-0 run on his own late in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.