TIPTON — The Tipton boys basketball team’s stellar post defense and hot 3-point shooting in the second quarter led the the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Blue Devils to a 62-48 victory over Western in a Hoosier Conference East Division game Friday night.
Neither team shot well in the first quarter, but the Blue Devils (5-0, 1-0 HC East) connected five field goals and a single free throw to lead 13-6 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Blue Devils used ball movement to make baskets and shot 7 of 9 in the quarter, all 3-pointers.
“That is what we want to do,” said Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins.
The Blue Devils passed the ball quickly, often without dribbling. Hawkins said that is something that his team has worked on in practice.
“We probably did 20 minutes of five on five with no dribble. Only off the pass. I do a lot of that to create movement,” he said.
The Blue Devils worked the ball inside to the mid to high-post before kicking the ball back out to a teammate along the 3-point arc. Dalton Money led the Devils in the second quarter with three 3-pointers. Noah Wolfe connected on both 3-pointers he shot, and Cory Vonfeldt and Ben Humrichous each made one.
Many of the shots the Blue Devils attempted from behind the arc were in the corner and mid-corner locations, something they practiced this week extensively.
For most of the night, Tipton’s defense was reliable at stopping the Panthers (2-3, 0-2 HC East) from driving. In the second quarter, Kyle Sanders found a way to score 10 of the Panthers’ 15 points, which helped them keep pace with the Blue Devils.
Through the majority of the game, however, the Panthers found it difficult to attack the post. The Panthers often penetrated and quickly passed the ball back out when the Blue Devils collapsed around them.
“We were very focused on what I call one-foot help or quick help. We want you to see us, but we also know if you see us all together over here way too far, you are going to throw it right over here,” said Hawkins, imitating defensive shifts.
He also shared how he believed his players “internalized” the “chalkboard session” before the game where he and his staff outlined how the Panther offense worked and how to defend it.
“I know [Western] got down in there on us some in that second half. In the first half, they had a couple [of] baseline drives. …
“The key was where we had Ben [Humrichous]. We were able to find the matchup we wanted for Ben. He anchors so much back [in the post]. …When a guy [drives] in and they see him, and they throw it back out. That gives us time to recover. That is a valuable play that doesn’t go in the stat book.”
The Panthers outscored the Blue Devils in the third quarter 14-12 following seven unanswered points in the final two minutes of the quarter. But Western still trailed by 11 points. The Blue Devils opened the last quarter with a 9-2 run in the first two minutes of play and went on for their sixth straight win in the teams’ series.
Sanders led all scorers with 23 points, 19 of which came in the second and third quarters. Wolfe led Tipton with 19 points. Humrichous led all rebounders with eight.
Tonight, Western hosts Rossville while Tipton travels to Sheridan.
