Down double digits as the second quarter wound down Friday night at Center Court, Northwestern’s boys basketball team was in serious need of a momentum boost as host Taylor seemed in control of the teams’ Howard County clash.
The Titans were up 30-17 following a pair of Tyler Hall free throws with 1:37 to play before the half when Tayson Parker hit a 3-pointer and Eli Edwards followed with a basket to get the Class 3A No. 9-ranked Tigers within 30-22 at the break.
Those five points from those two players turned out to be just the boost the Tigers needed as well as a sign of things to come as Northwestern scored the first eight points of the second half to cap a 13-point comeback and tie the game 30-all when Edwards converted a mid-court steal for a basket. The Tigers outscored Taylor 19-8 in the period — with Edwards scoring 10 of his 16 points during that crucial run — to go up 41-38 at the end of the frame and never looking back, pulling away by double digits over the final eight minutes for a 60-42 win.
“We couldn’t have played any better in the first half. But then they made a run and we just hit a wall,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “Somehow, some way, we just self-destructed.”
Edwards was the perfect complement to another dominant early-season performance from reigning Kokomo Tribune All-Area MVP Parker. The IWU recruit poured in a game-high 31 points on 13-of-26 shooting, keeping the Tigers within striking distance when they were in an early hole and helping to put the game away down the stretch.
Northwestern remained undefeated at 5-0 and left Taylor (0-3) still looking for its first win.
“It was a whole lot better game than what the score shows,” Bentzler said. “That’s another game they had a chance to win but I’ll give [Northwestern] credit. I mean, how do you guard Parker? I have no idea. What a wonderful athlete. All we wanted to do was try to contain him.”
Parker scored nine points in the first quarter, but Taylor rode blistering hot shooting from the trio of Toric Spires, Ryley Gilbert and Hall (combined 7 of 9 from the field) to a 17-11 lead at the first stop. Spires had seven points, Hall six and Gilbert four over that span.
Parker added nine more points in the second quarter for 18 at the half. The senior standout, who also grabbed a team-best seven rebounds, worked hard for his points, slicing through and weaving in and around a Taylor defense that was stingy out of the gate.
“They had a nice defensive game plan to start,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said. “We have battled some sickness this week so I thought we were a little sluggish. It took us a few minutes to get rolling. Coach [Bentzler] had them playing really nice defense. They worked really hard at taking away some of our strengths and made us do some things we have to do differently to win.
“That’s what is fun about early in the season. They exploited some weaknesses and now it’s our job to go back and fix those.”
The Titans went cold in the second half, shooting just 5 of 24 over the final 16 minutes and that’s when the Tigers landed the knockout blow.
Edwards found his rhythm for the Tigers during Parker’s only dry spell of the game, a 1-of-7 shooting stretch in the third before he heated back up with a 4 of 7 fourth quarter to help put the game away.
“I thought Mason Estle had another great game for us,” Gish said. “I thought Nate Bennett did a really nice job, heavy minutes again, and of course Tayson does what Tayson does. It’s just those handful of times in a game that he is so explosive and can get us a basket here and a basket there that gets us going.
“But then the next phase was I just think Eli Edwards keeps playing better and better, really stepped up big at crucial times. He’s just a sophomore but is really growing into his own right now.”
The Titans, meanwhile, struggled through a seven-minute scoring drought from the end of the third quarter well into the fourth. Following a Spires bucket with :39 to play in the third frame that got Taylor within 39-38, Northwestern responded with a 14-0 run to take a 53-38 lead before Jaylin Harris broke the run with a basket for the Titans with 1:40 to play.
“I don’t what else we could have done,” Bentzler said. “When you score 12 points in the second half, we had a perfect game plan, the kids adjusted on the floor, but we just could not stop [Parker] getting to the basket. And then we had a dry spell. We took some terrible shots. The shot selection in the second half was just terrible.”
Spires led Taylor’s balanced scoring effort with 11 points and added a team-best seven rebounds. Hall added 10 points, Gilbert eight and Harris seven for the Titans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.