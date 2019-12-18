TIPTON — Tipton’s boys basketball team used a big second-quarter to separate itself from visiting Maconaquah before going on to defeat the Braves 68-50 on Tuesday night.
Cory Vonfeldt got Class 2A No. 6 Tipton (7-0) off to a hot start as he made his first five shots of the game — all 3-pointers — to score 15 points in the first quarter and help the Blue Devils to a 21-15 lead. The Blue Devil senior made just one of his five final shots of the game and finished with 17 points.
Ben Humrichous swished a deep 3-pointer to start the second quarter and then found teammate Noah Wolfe inside before Nate Powell capped Tipton’s 7-0 run to start the second quarter. Hayden Maiben’s 3-pointer cut the Tipton lead to 28-18 with 5:39 remaining in the first half. The Blue Devils then went on a 15-3 run. Wolfe and Sam Edwards each meshed 3-pointers and Vonfeldt’s layup off a steal and assist by Dalton Money pushed Tipton’s advantage to 43-21. Sam Bourne’s two free throws cut the lead to 43-23 at halftime.
“I thought the difference in the game besides the great start Cory helped us get off to was we changed our defense in the second quarter and it seemed like we had them held at six [points in the quarter] for quite a long time and we were in the 20s,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “I felt that’s when it turned.”
The Blue Devils really opened up the game with a 10-3 run to start the third quarter. The 6-foot-8 Humrichous had a dunk in transition and Wolfe scored six points including a 15-footer that upped Tipton’s lead to 53-26 at the 4:07 mark of the third period. The Braves ended the third quarter on an 11-7 run with Feenix Kile’s 3-pointer cutting the Braves’ deficit to 60-37 entering the fourth quarter.
Cole Borden and Maiben hit back-to-back 3-pointers to begin the fourth quarter to get Maconaquah within 60-43. But Wolfe scored the final eight of his game- and career-high 26 points to up the Blue Devil lead to 68-46 with 1:47 remaining in the game.
In addition to Wolfe’s 26 and Vonfeldt’s 17, Tipton got 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots from Humrichous. Vonfeldt also dished out seven assists.
Maconaquah (1-3) also had three players score in double figures, led by Maiben’s 15 points. Cole Borden and Bourne contributed 10 points each.
“A lot of our game plan revolved around [Humrichous] and some guys were going to get some shots, maybe more than they normally get, because we were trying to take him away,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “If there’s a bright point to it, we held him below his average. But we knew Tipton had some other guys who can shoot. As the game went on they were getting too many good looks inside.”
