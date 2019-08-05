DENVER — Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame member Basil Mawbey is back in the game.
North Miami on Monday released a statement announcing it was hiring Mawbey as its new boys basketball coach with confirmation to take place at the next school board meeting on Aug. 20. Mawbey replaces Cliff Hawkins, who left after two seasons to take the Tipton position.
North Miami has endured nine straight losing seasons. The 2018-19 Warriors went 7-14 overall and 0-9 in the Three Rivers Conference.
Mawbey owns a 685-267 career won-lost record over 41 seasons as a head coach with stops at West Washington (16-26 record), Delta (26-19), Angola (64-48), Connersville (144-31), Kokomo (248-80), Lewis Cass (147-32), Indianapolis Broad Ripple (16-7) and Taylor (24-24). His last season at Taylor was 2015-16.
His highlights include leading Connersville to the 1983 state title, Kokomo to a state runner-up finish in 1989 and Cass to the Class 2A state title in 2003. His teams have won 24 sectional titles including 11 in his 14-year run at Kokomo and five in his eight-year run at Cass.
Mawbey most recently served as an assistant coach to Brian McCauley at Noblesville. McCauley, who played for Mawbey at Kokomo, stepped down following the 2018-19 season.
