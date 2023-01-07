Northwestern and Hamilton Heights started the new year of the boys basketball season off with a back-and-forth grind in the first half Friday night.
Then it got fast and scrappy, which suited the Tigers just fine.
Northwestern broke open a 22-21 halftime lead with an 11-0 third-quarter run, outscoring the Huskies 19-10 in the frame for a 41-31 lead. From there, the Tigers let Heights no closer than eight points the rest of the way, topping the Huskies 57-43 and improving to 2-0 in the Hoosier Conference East Division.
“I think we really locked in defensively,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said of the Tigers taking control in the third quarter. “We did a pretty good job in the first half. We held them to 21 points. We were happy with that, but some of the stuff they were getting offensively were things we had talked about in our scouting report so we had to go into halftime and reiterate some of those things we wanted to take away and I thought we did a much better job in the second half.”
Koen Berry paced Northwestern (4-3 overall) with 22 points and eight rebounds. The Tigers backed Berry with a balanced attack as Cayden Greer scored 12, Mario Reed scored nine in limited action off the bench, and Connor Bostic added seven.
As a team, Northwestern shot an impressive 63% for the game, including a perfect 5 of 5 from the field in the fourth quarter.
“A lot of that is the right guys taking the right shots,” Gish said. “I’m pleased that we were able to do that and I thought we moved the ball well and created some openings for ourselves.”
Clinging to the single-digit halftime lead, Northwestern turned the ball over out of the gate to open the third quarter and Heights capitalized with a Sam Dawson 3-pointer. John Irion added a basket from there and Heights was looking at a four-point lead at 26-22, the second-largest of the game up to that point.
That’s when the Tigers turned the momentum their way with the big run. Connor Austin scored after Berry fed him the ball following an offensive rebound. Fouled on the basket, Austin sank the free throw.
Bostic followed with a basket, Greer then scored on a putback and added another hoop and Berry capped the run when he finished off a Heights turnover with a dunk to swing everything Northwestern’s way at 33-26.
From there, the Tigers’ lead got as big as 13 on a Preston Sims hoop-and-harm at 41-28 and the Tigers held a 41-31 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Tigers’ lead got as big as 14 in the fourth quarter and was double digits nearly the entire frame.
Northwestern snapped a two-game losing streak overall and a three-game losing streak to Heights in its first action in three weeks.
“I thought defensively we looked like we had fresh legs. Offensively, we looked like we hadn’t played in three weeks,” Gish said. “I’m just really impressed with the team effort. I think we played 11 guys [Friday] and that says a lot about a team when you can play that many guys and everybody contributes in some way.”
The lead changed hands five times in the first quarter and three more in the second as Northwestern and Heights (3-8, 1-2 HC East) were locked in an airtight game.
Northwestern shot 0 of 4 from the field to start the game before finding rhythm with five points from Berry, a triple from Greer and another Berry hoop to go up 11-10 before the Huskies’ Tillman Etchison closed the quarter with a basket to give Heights a 12-11 lead at the first stop.
The teams went back and forth in the second quarter, with Heights taking a four-point lead at 21-17 but not being able to stretch it any further as Greer netted a triple and Bostic scored with a minute to play in the half to give Northwestern the one-point halftime advantage.
The Tigers finished 22 of 35 from the field compared to Heights 16 of 42 (38%). The Tigers outrebounded the Huskies 24-18 and the turnover margin was nearly identical (14 for Northwestern and 13 for Heights).
Maddox turned in a solid effort for Heights, scoring 19 points.
