For the second time in two weeks, Northwestern’s boys basketball team found itself in a razor-tight game against a possible sectional opponent.
Once again, Indiana All-Star candidate Tayson Parker provided the difference.
Following 12 ties and six lead changes, Northwestern emerged with a 48-45 victory over Peru in the second game of Basketball Day Indiana at Memorial Gym. Fox Sports Indiana televised the game.
“It was a great experience to have,” Parker said of Basketball Day. “I’d love to do it again, but obviously I can’t [as a senior]. But it was definitely fun.”
Like in Northwestern’s 51-48 victory Twin Lakes last week, Parker took over down the stretch against Peru. The Purple Tigers outscored the Bengal Tigers 18-15 in the fourth quarter with Parker scoring 15 of his team’s points. He was 9 for 9 at the foul line.
In the process, Parker surpassed 1,600 career points. He is only the fourth player in Howard County boys history to reach that mark after Kokomo legends Jim “Goose” Ligon and Jimmy Rayl and former Northwestern great Austin Parkison.
“It’s definitely exciting,” said Parker, who unofficially has 1,614 career points. “Obviously the fourth player ever to do it. It’s kind of a cool thing.”
Northwestern (14-3) led 14-12 after the first quarter, but Parker picked up two fouls early and ended up playing only 6:51 of the first half. Peru (12-4) took advantage of his absence in the second quarter to build a 24-18 halftime lead.
“With Tay on the bench a large part of the first half, it changes some of our complexion as a team and I really thought our guys did a nice job of holding it together for like eight or nine game-time minutes,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish.
The Purple Tigers outscored the Bengals 12-6 in the third quarter with Parker scoring eight points on mid-range jumpers. That led to a tie game at 30-all heading into the final quarter.
Following ties at 32, 34 and 36, Peru’s last lead came when Treyden Curtis hit a 3-pointer to make it 41-39 at 4:00. Parker followed with a seven-point flurry to put Northwestern in the lead for good. He had a pull-up jumper and free throw, a putback and a driving layup.
Parker finished with 27 points and seven rebounds. Eli Edwards had nine points and seven rebounds and Nathan Bennett had seven points.
For Peru, Curtis led the way with 16 points. Daunte Majors had 10 and Matthew Ross had eight.
Gish thought his team’s defense was inconsistent.
“We weren’t sharp, but in the same breath, we could see Peru again in the sectional,” he said. “We were ready for Peru, but we were worried more about ourselves this week than Peru. We have some other things we can look at doing if needed for sectional play.”
Next up for Northwestern is a home game against Blackford on Tuesday. The Bruins feature the high-scoring Luke Brown. A sellout is possible. Northwestern AD Dan Armstrong recommends fans buy tickets in advance.
“It’s going to be crazy,” Parker said. “Might need to get a bigger gym.”
OTHER GAMES
In the third game at Memorial Gym, Indianapolis Attucks beat Class 2A No. 2 Fort Wayne Blackhawk 71-57. And in the final game, Fishers, coached by former Kat coach Matt Moore, beat Westfield 45-40.
