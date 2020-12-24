Northwestern guard A’marion Conyers takes the ball down the court during the Tigers’ game against Frankfort on Wednesday night at Case Arena. The Tigers, who were playing their first game of the season, dropped a 53-38 decision.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Northwestern falls in first game of season
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
FRANKFORT — Northwestern’s boys basketball team finally got on the floor Wednesday night. After five postponements, a largely brand-new Tiger varsity squad made its debut against a capable Frankfort team that already had six games under its belt.
The result was predictable. Northwestern made a lot of mistakes and struggled in a 53-38 loss at Case Arena. After all those postponements though, getting on court and getting a taste of action — despite a loss — was better than the alternative of not playing at all.
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball NW’s Eli Edwards and Frankfort’s Jayce Strode got after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern guard A’marion Conyers takes the ball down the court during the Tigers’ game against Frankfort on Wednesday night at Case Arena. The Tigers, who were playing their first game of the season, dropped a 53-38 decision.
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball NW’s Eli Edwards looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball NW’s Eli Edwards puts up a shot after grabbing a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Caden Lechner tosses a pass during the Tigers’ season opener Wednesday at Frankfort.
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball NW’s Mario Reed takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball NW’s Quentin Yeakel heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball NW’s Connor Bostic heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball NW’s A’marion Conyers puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-23-20 Northwestern vs Frankfort boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“I’m happy for the kids,” NW coach Jim Gish said. “My son told me the other day — he played a long time ago — he said ‘Dad, as a player, I can tell you: You practice to play, you don’t practice because you enjoy it.’ I think there’s so much truth to that.
“When they’re doing all these things they don’t like necessarily and don’t get to do the things they love, that carrot is tough to hold over their heads. It’s good for kids to get out there and be able to play. Normality in their lives is such a key right now.”
Frankfort (4-3) got out to a 9-2 lead and led wire-to-wire. Northwestern closed the margin down to a couple points at 12-10 in the first quarter, before falling behind 15-10 to end the first period. The Tigers never got the margin to a possession again. The Hot Dogs led 27-17 at the half. Northwestern scored the first six points of the second half to close to four back, but Frankfort got on a 9-0 run and the Tigers were never close again.
A key was turnovers. While the Tigers’ total of 19 isn’t huge, nearly all those turnovers were steals and Frankfort was off to the races. All eight Northwestern turnovers in the second half were on steals including three thefts in that 9-0 third-quarter run, leading directly to seven points for the Hot Dogs.
“Frankfort’s a good basketball team and they shoot the ball really, really well,” Gish said. “So coming into the game we knew it was going to be a key for us to take care of the basketball, and with it being our first game, we’re still trying to find our roles on the team and that’s one of the things they fed off of a little bit is us still trying to feel out varsity basketball.”
One Tiger who already who already has a clear idea of what his role is and what he can do on court is junior post player Eli Edwards. He led Northwestern with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Mario Reed added seven points, Caden Lechner scored six, Will Lovelace five, Connor Bostic four and A’marion Conyers two.
Outside of Edwards, that group doesn’t have a lot of experience.
“I would say right now we’re probably about 20% of what I think we can get to,” Gish said. “It’s going to be on-court experience, film-room experience, learning-from-our-mistakes experience.”
While turnovers hurt the Tigers’ offense, Gish saw a lot of positives on the defensive end.
“We gave up 53 points to a really high-octane offense that can really shoot the basketball and has the ability to get to the basket, and they have a nice big inside in [freshman Jayce] Strode,” Gish said. “I think if you take away some of our live-ball turnovers that we had where they get run outs … they probably got 10 to 12 points off those. I thought defensively we played really well for our first game.”
Jade Ayres and Doug Wood each scored 14 to lead Frankfort, and Deacon Spencer scored 13. Wood was 4 of 6 from 3-point territory. All told the Hot Dogs got 29 points off 3-pointers, or being fouled when shooting 3s.
Northwestern’s second game is more than two weeks away, a home date with Hamilton Heights on Jan. 8.
