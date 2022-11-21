Northwestern’s boys basketball team has a lot of depth and a good amount of experience. That’s what the Tigers will lean on as they re-invent their attack following the graduation of two-time KT All-Area standout Eli Edwards.
“We’re a different team for sure,” veteran NW coach Jim Gish said. “We ran everything through Eli last year and we made sure he got touches.
“Now moving forward, a lot of that scoring is going to have to be done by committee — understanding that each person has to play their role to the best of their ability to make sure that we have the same type of success.”
Whereas Edwards previously anchored the team inside, the strength is now outside. Leading the team back is 5-foot-10 senior guard Mario Reed. He averaged 14.4 points and 2 rebounds per game last season. He was effective from outside, hitting 36 triples with 41.9% accuracy from 3-land.
“We have some size, but the size is in our wing positions,” Gish said. “While we do have some size, the majority of that size plays on the perimeter.”
He said it’s important the ball doesn’t stick and that the Tigers move the ball.
“I think probably a bigger key than in the past is making sure we get the ball swung side-to-side, making sure the defense is moving with our offense and not letting the defense dictate our offense or the offense becoming stagnant.”
Gish said two more key players are 6-7 senior forward Koen Berry (8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds) and 6-3 senior forward Connor Bostic (3.9 points, 3.9 rebounds).
“Those three guys are going to be huge for us,” Gish said of Bostic, Berry and Reed. “And we have some young kids that have really stepped up.”
More outside shooting comes from 5-10 senior guard Cayden Greer (3.1 ppg). Ethan Kearney, a 6-5 senior, moves into the center spot. Other seniors are 6-1 forward Matthan McGriff, 6-2 forward Connor Austin and 6-1 forward Kellen Greer.
The junior class includes 6-0 point guard Quentin Yeakel, a two-year starter and leading assist provider (1.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists), 5-11 point guard Matt Polk, 6-0 forward Logan Gingerich and 5-11 guard Hayden Anthony.
Sophomores are 6-3 forward Hayden Cook and 6-4 forward Preston Sims.
“It may be one of our deepest teams I’ve ever coached,” Gish said. “We’re looking at probably going 13 to 15 deep this year. We have a lot of guys, a lot of parity in the gym. Practices have been very competitive, very intense. We have kids that can get after each other. We’re looking forward to the fact that if somebody’s off one night, somebody else can step up and fill that void.”
With some regulars and some part-time players back from a 9-11 team, and so much added depth, Gish said it’s important that players embrace the ways each can help the group.
“The thing that will be a focus for us all year long is understanding what our role is and understanding that we don’t have to do it ourselves,” Gish said. “We can do everything by committee offensively and defensively. That unselfishness that we as coaches always try and preach will be a key part to our success this year.”
Northwestern has moved to Sectional 23 with Bellmont, Maconaquah, Mississinewa, Norwell, Oak Hill and Peru.
