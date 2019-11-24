Northwestern’s boys basketball team is looking to blend KT All-Area Most Valuable Player Tayson Parker with a new supporting cast.
Parker is the lone regular contributor returning from the 2018-19 Tigers, who opened 16-0 for the first time in more than 40 years, spent time at No. 1 in the Class 3A state poll and won the Hoosier Conference championship. The Tigers finished 19-3.
“We basically had seven core varsity players last year and six of them graduated. So while this year we have six seniors again, we have a very inexperienced squad,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said.
The graduation losses included All-Area first-team selection Ben Harris and third-teamer Logan Bowser.
Gish said the players moving up from the junior varsity are dealing with the expected learning curve.
“We take a lot of pride in bringing our JV kids along as quickly as we can. That way we don’t have setbacks [year to year]. Traditionally, that’s worked pretty well for us. The big thing is they’re developing new roles at a different level now,” said Gish, who heads into his 16th season with an outstanding 224-112 record.
In Parker, the Tigers have one of the state’s best scorers. Two seasons ago, the high-flying guard scored an area-best 26.3 points per game. Last season, he averaged 23.7 ppg, again topping the area. He heads into his senior season with 1,126 career points, putting him in position to challenge Austin Parkinson’s school record of 1,667 points.
The Indiana All-Star candidate and Indiana Wesleyan recruit also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.7 assists per game last season. He shot 50.8% from the field overall, 30.9% from 3-land and 73.4% from the charity stripe. He made the state coaches association’s Underclass Large School All-State team and was an Indiana Junior All-Star.
“He’s obviously a little bigger and a little stronger as a senior,” Gish said. “Now that he’s played varsity basketball for two solid years, there’s no substitute for experience. He looks good.”
The Tigers’ senior class also has Ben Beachy, Nathan Bennett, Mason Estle, Ethan Kinney and Austin O’Neal. Estle is an inside-outside option and the rest are perimeter players. Bennett has the most varsity experience of the group after playing in 21 games last season. He scored 1.4 ppg.
Sophomores Eli Edwards and Braden Bishop are inside players. Junior Jackson Hale is a promising point guard, but he suffered an ACL tear during soccer season. The timeline for his return is uncertain.
The Tigers scored an area-best 63.5 ppg and shot 48.4% overall and 36.6% from 3-land last season. The Tigers will need new complementary scorers to step up in order to approach that kind of offensive production.
“For us, with the experience of Tayson and what he can bring offensively, the guys around him need to be able to put the ball in the basket when the opportunity presents itself because a lot of our opposition’s focus will be centered around Tayson’s offensive ability,” Gish said.
The Tigers also have a tough act to follow on defense. Gish’s best teams always have made life tough for opponents and the 2018-19 squad was no exception. It held opponents to 47.5 ppg and 40.4% shooting.
Gish said experience is the best teacher when it comes to defense.
“You can work hard in practice and you can do a lot of things well in practice, but until you go against other varsity talent and they’re running their best offense ... it takes time and experience to understand what to take away from your opposition,” he said. “I’m sure Tuesday night against Madison-Grant, we’ll see weaknesses that we knew we had and we’re going to see others that we didn’t know we had.”
Gish sees plenty of quality teams in the Hoosier Conference overall and East Division in particular.
“I think we’re the one team in the conference, at least on the East side, that isn’t returning the bulk of its players. Hamilton Heights is probably the favorite on the East side and Western and Tipton both have good players returning and Lewis Cass will be good as well,” he said.
Likewise, Sectional 20 is tough. It has a slightly different look with Twin Lakes and Benton Central entering and Frankfort exiting. Twin Lakes is the new host. Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, West Lafayette and Western round out the seven-team field.
West Lafayette is the three-time defending sectional champion. The Red Devils eliminated the Tigers all three years, including in the 2018 title game. Last season, the Tigers beat the Red Devils twice during the regular season, including in the Hoosier Conference title game, but the Red Devils won the sectional matchup.
“[The Red Devils] lost some good players, but they have some good players back this year. I just think until somebody knocks them off, they’ll roll into the sectional being the favorite,” Gish said.
