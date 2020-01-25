Snow during the morning will taper off to light snow during the afternoon. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Northwestern forward Ethan Kinney grabs a rebound during the Tigers’ 67-48 victory over Cass on Friday night. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: NW beats Cass with balanced effort
JIM McCARTER
For the Kokomo Tribune
There was a lot on the line when Lewis Cass visited Northwestern for a Hoosier Conference East Division boys basketball game Friday night. Both teams were riding a two-game winning streak and the Tigers wanted to stay within reach of the division lead.
Things broke Northwestern’s way and the Tigers improved to 10-3 overall and 3-1 in the division with a convincing 67-48 victory.
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball NW’s Nathan Bennett shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball NW’s Tayson Parker shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern forward Ethan Kinney grabs a rebound during the Tigers’ 67-48 victory over Cass on Friday night. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball NW’s Ethan Kinney puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball NW’s Mason Estle puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball NW’s Tayson Parker puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball NW’s Austin O’Neal shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Easton Good heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Johnson shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Easton Good shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Good shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Tayson Parker knocks the ball out of Cass’ Tyson Johnson’s hands as he goes up for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“Cass plays very physical basketball,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said. “They do a great job using their bodies and their strength. I think we had a lot of kids play under control. [Nathan] Bennett and [Eli] Edwards had really good games and [Mason] Estle saw the lane open up and took advantage. We had some seniors play like seniors.”
Northwestern raced to an early 7-0 lead, utilizing an aggressive man-to-man defense to keep the Kings off balance offensively. Cass missed five of its first seven shots and committed four turnovers in the first 4:00. The Kings shot 4 of 13 from the field and trailed 19-10 after the first quarter.
“With our athleticism we have the ability to turn things our way with pressure defense,” Gish explained. “Our kids have bought in. We just have to make sure we’re smart with that pressure, and [Friday] we were.”
That pressure by Northwestern resulted in a very poor shooting night for the Kings, who found the net on just 18 of 58 field-goal attempts (34%), including 4-of-17 shooting from 3-point range (24%).
Northwestern stretched a 32-21 halftime lead to 52-34 with a big third quarter. The Tigers dominated the boards 11-5 in the quarter and finished with a 33-19 rebound advantage.
The Tigers hit 9 of 10 shots in the first quarter and were an impressive 25 of 44 (57%) from the field for the game.
Bennett led the way for Northwestern, hitting 8 of 15 shots for 22 points. Bennett also pulled down eight rebounds. Tayson Parker scored 19 and grabbed nine boards. Estle added eight points and five rebounds.
“After watching Tayson score 50 last week Cass really put a lot of focus on him,” Gish said. “They put a body on him in the high spot and in the low spot and were very physical. When an opponent does that, someone else has to step up and Bennett did.”
First-year Cass coach Kyle Johnson echoed Gish’s comment on the Kings’ defensive strategy.
“We wanted to take our chances with someone other than Parker beating us, and Bennett stepped up. I thought Tyson Johnson did a nice job bodying up on Parker and everyone knew where he was at all times. I thought it was a good team effort controlling him,” he said.
“But our offense was stagnant. I guess I have to bring a better energy as coach. I know this team is capable of scoring more than in the 40s like we have our last three games. Were young and growing and these kids play hard. I’m proud of them.”
Easton Good and his brother Tyson Good were the only Kings to score in double figures, each with 14.
Lewis Cass (7-5 overall, 0-3 HC East) will face another Howard County team tonight when the Kings host the Taylor Titans. Northwestern is off until next Friday when Twin Lakes comes to Kokomo.
