TIPTON — In a battle to keep pace in the Hoosier Conference East Division, Northwestern’s boys basketball team defeated Tipton 64-59 Friday night in the Blue Devils’ gym.
The Tigers (9-3, 2-1 HC East) and the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Blue Devils (11-2, 2-1) went back and forth in typical fashion when the rivals clash. They traded buckets for much of the game, with two six-point leads by Northwestern being the largest lead through the third quarter. But Northwestern, predominately Tayson Parker, exposed a few weaknesses in the Blue Devils’ play.
In a game that was a must-win for the Tigers, Parker scored a school single-game record 50 points. The Indiana Wesleyan recruit was 19 of 29 from the field overall and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. He knocked down 9 of 10 free throw attempts.
“There is no question he is an outstanding talent,” first-year Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “I think he is an Indiana All-Star. I think he’s that good. … I thought he dominated all phases of the game: scoring, free-throw shooting, rebounding, pushing the ball on offense. [He is] a very smart player.”
Hawkins said that Parker “arrived” for the game. Parker had 29 points in the first half, and his 12 fourth-quarter points helped seal the win for the Tigers. He also had nine rebounds.
“I think all the guys came out [Friday],” said Tigers coach Jim Gish. “[Parker] came out offensively to show that we’re going to follow the game plan, and that is to put him into a lot of action on and off the ball because we knew that [Tipton] would switch up defenses.
“[Parker] did not force the action. You say, ‘Well, how did he not force the action with 50 points?’ I felt like he really let the game come to him throughout the game. Actually, I felt there were times he passed up shots and didn’t go to the basket [and] I was saying, ‘Go to the basket.’”
Hawkins shared that his team witnessed “deficiencies” in their play against the Tigers.
“[It] probably was the first experience that we have had being in foul trouble like that, but we never got out of it,” said Hawkins. “Our defense softened, and the way I can prove it is we didn’t have one dive tonight on the floor. They got the loose balls.”
Hawkins believed that his team was able to “calm” Parker down in the third but allowed him to catch fire again in the fourth.
Ben Humrichous led Tipton with 16 points on four 3-pointers and four free throws. Hawkins noted one of the Blue Devils’ struggles was offensive play in the post, and while the team was “hungry enough” to play hard, press and push the ball on offense, it was not “hungry enough to say give it to me and let me finish them.”
Hamilton Heights leads the HC East with a 3-0 record. Northwestern and Tipton are tied for second. Tipton plays Heights on Jan. 31.
