MONTICELLO — Different venue. Same result for Northwestern’s boys basketball team against Twin Lakes.
For the second time in three weeks, the Tigers edged the Indians in a nail-biter, this time 63-59 in the third-place game of the Hoosier Conference crossover Friday night. Northwestern previously nipped Twin Lakes 51-48 on Jan. 31.
In Friday night’s game, Twin Lakes led 59-56 late in the fourth quarter after the teams had traded the advantage five times. Brayden Houser then missed a 3-pointer that Northwestern’s Tayson Parker rebounded and hit Eli Edwards streaking to the basket for a layup to cut the TL lead to one.
Houser, who had a team-high 21 points, was then called for a charge to give Northwestern the ball back. Edwards, who had 16 points, again hit a clutch basket to give the Tigers the one-point lead. After a timeout, Jace Stoops missed a baseline jumper.
Edwards was fouled and made the first of the one-and-one to give Northwestern a two-point advantage. Edwards missed the second free throw but Twin Lakes failed to secure the rebound, which went right to Parker. He closed the game out with two free throws.
Twin Lakes coach Kent Adams was more than frustrated with his team’s play in the game’s final minutes.
“Questionable decisions? How about poor decisions. Absolutely awful. I’m not sure what we were thinking and what was going through our minds,” Adams said. “The shots that we took and the turnovers that we were forced into because of where we were trying to go with the ball in certain situations is just ridiculous. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”
Northwestern coach Jim Gish felt for Adams.
“We as head coaches put our hearts and souls into the hands of 15- [to] 18-year-old kids and it’s hard because you never know what they are going to do in certain times. We’ve had times this year when I’ve been scratching my head questioning what I am watching on the court. I’m sure Kent is in the same boat and that’s coaching,” Gish said.
Parker carried the Tigers (16-4) with 37 points on 15-of-23 shooting from the field. He also had nine rebounds.
“Would you be surprised if I told you we worked on that [guarding Parker] this week? We talked about it and knew that he could do that,” Adams said. “Again, we played hard and gave ourselves a chance with our effort and playing together, but our smarts offensively and defensively were not there.”
Parker admitted that with only a few games left during the regular season that he wasn’t going to miss a chance to take over the game.
“In the fourth quarter I started stepping my game up and being more aggressive,” Parker said. “I face defense like this every game so it’s not that big of a deal. My teammates did a great job screening and hitting shots. We were able to spread them out some and I was able to take the ball to the basket.”
Gish thought his star player set up his big finish by getting his teammates involved early.
“Tyson is one of the best players in the state of Indiana at the senior level. He’s a competitor and loves to play the game. He plays hard. He finds a way to go out and compete each and every night and the thing he showed [Friday] was that he offered the ball to his teammates,” Gish noted. “He could have been a little more selfish with it and that allowed him some success later because of that early unselfish play.”
Twin Lakes (11-10) built a 39-30 lead midway through the third quarter before a timeout in which Gish was upset with his squad.
“There are two things that we will pride ourselves on are working hard and executing a game plan. If either of those two things aren’t where we believe they need to be, specifically me, that tends to frustrate because our kids work hard,” Gish noted. “They were beating us with some fundamental moves offensively that defensively we work on every single day. Every day. And they were beating us with it so that was frustrating for me personally. We gave up a lot of points defensively and if you are going to win championships you can do that by giving up a lot of points.”
