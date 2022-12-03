...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
Northwestern wing Koen Berry goes in for a layup against Western on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Berry scored 12 points and made key plays in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers prevail 46-42.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern guard Mario Reed scores over Western guard Kyler Norman during the Tigers’ win on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Reed scored a game-high 18 points.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
TIGERS TAKE CHARGE
BOYS BB: NW grabs control late to down Western
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Correction: This article has been changed from its original version to correct Koen Berry's scoring total.
In a back-and-forth game between arch-rivals, Western’s boys basketball team seemed to have seized the momentum against Northwestern when it opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run for a 38-37 lead. Following a Tiger turnover, the Panthers looked ready to add to their lead when they went inside to 6-foot-8 post Mitchell Dean.
The Tigers’ Koen Berry changed the momentum with one play.
Berry drew a charge on Dean with 4:34 remaining. That seemed to energize the Tigers as they controlled the rest of the game to beat the Panthers 46-42 in front of a packed and energized Tiger gym.
Northwestern wing Koen Berry goes in for a layup against Western on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Berry scored 12 points and made key plays in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers prevail 46-42.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern guard Mario Reed scores over Western guard Kyler Norman during the Tigers’ win on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Reed scored a game-high 18 points.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Basketball: Northwestern vs. Western
“We talk about it all the time,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said. “We really try to convince our guys that a staple of a program has to be toughness and toughness starts on defense. …That was a big play. Dean is turning to his right shoulder, baseline side, and he’s going to finish that. Koen stepped in and made a nice play to take the charge. It’s just such a big key to every thing that we do defensively.”
The Tigers improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division. The Panthers dropped to 1-1 and 0-1.
Berry made two more big plays. Right after taking the charge, he made a backdoor cut, took a nice pass from Connor Bostic and scored inside to put the Tigers in front for good. Later, with the Tigers leading 41-40 at 1:46, the Tigers’ Quentin Yeakel missed the front end of a one-and-bonus, but Berry came away with the offensive rebound. That led to Mario Reed scoring a hoop-and-harm 3-point play for a 44-40 lead at 1:22.
The Tigers went up 46-40 before the Panthers scored at the buzzer.
Reed scored a game-high 18 points and Berry had 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Tigers. Both are seniors, part of a big senior class.
“Those seniors understand this is their last go-around,” Gish said. “The uniqueness to this game this year that a lot of people might not understand is, this is our last shot at Western because we’re in different sectionals now. Our seniors understood this was the last time they’d ever play Western. That had a little extra meaning to them.
“I thought all of our seniors stepped up and did a fantastic job,” he added. “We ran a lot of different guys at Dean. Connor Bostic and Ethan Kearney did a great job of just battling and making catches hard and then our help-side defense was there all night.”
The Tigers held Dean to six points, all of which came in a 90-second stretch of the third quarter.
The game was tight throughout. The Tigers had an efficient first quarter (6 of 8 shooting, no turnovers), but the Panthers made three 3-pointers to hang around. The Tigers led 15-11 at the close of the quarter.
Western surged to a 23-18 lead deep in the second quarter before Northwestern scored the final five points for a 23-all halftime tie.
In the third quarter, the Tigers ripped off a 9-0 run for a 32-26 lead. Dean countered with six straight points, but the Tigers closed the quarter with a 5-0 run for a 37-32 lead.
Western’s Patrick Hobson gave his team a spark to open the final quarter when he took a steal and went in for a hoop-and-harm 3-point play. Ian Thurston gave the Panthers a 38-37 lead when he took a kickout from Dean and hit a 3-pointer.
From there, Berry’s defensive stand on Dean returned the momentum to the Tigers.
Patrick Hobson led Western with 14 points. Thurston had nine points. Dean had seven rebounds to go with his six points.
“I was proud of our kids’ resilience,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “To win on the road is really tough. We took some punches, especially in the first quarter, and were able to come back and put ourselves in a position to win. Credit to them, they just made more winning plays down the stretch.
“But for an entire week of not having all of our guys at practice [because of the flu], to play in this kind of environment, I was proud of our team. We got better from this. That’s a really good Northwestern team.”
