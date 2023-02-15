Northwestern’s boys basketball team built a lead early and kept it the rest of the way thanks to solid free-throw shooting in a 50-44 victory over visiting Rossville on Tuesday.
The Tigers finished 15 of 17 from the line, including 8 of 9 in the final 72 seconds of the game.
“Shooting free throws is a big part of the game of basketball,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said, “especially when you’re turning it over at inopportune times and when you’re not cleaning the glass like you should be.”
The Tigers committed 14 turnovers and allowed 11 offensive rebounds. All of the turnovers came over the final three quarters.
Northwestern (8-8) grabbed control with a 13-2 run in the first quarter that put them up 16-7. Mario Reed opened the run with a 3-pointer and Koen Berry capped it with back-to-back triples.
The Tigers went on to lead 26-17 at halftime, but the Hornets opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers to draw within 26-23. Connor Bostic righted the Tigers’ ship by hitting two free throws midway through the quarter and Connor Austin followed with a 3-pointer to push the Tigers’ lead to 31-23.
The Hornets (10-11) rallied to within three, 34-31, by the close of the quarter and they kept coming in the fourth quarter. The Hornets’ Caden Wilson hit a 3-pointer to draw his team within two, 36-34, early in the quarter. After the teams traded missed shots, then traded turnovers, the Tigers regained control. First, Cayden Greer scored inside off Berry’s assist. Next, Berry took a steal on the defensive end, which led to Reed scoring in transition for a 40-34 lead at 3:20.
Rossville’s Wilson made two more 3-pointers in the final 2:00, but the Tigers put the game away by hitting their free throws. In addition, Quentin Yeakel had a steal that led to Berry scoring in transition with :30 remaining. That made it 46-37.
The Hornets made 5 of 15 3-point attempts in the second half to keep the heat on the Tigers. The Hornets were 7 of 23 from 3-land for the game.
“I thought a lot of the shots were contested, they just hit the shots, and then we lost a shooter or two here and there and they made us pay for it, especially to start the second half,” Gish said.
The Tigers showed nice offensive balance. Berry and Reed scored 14 points apiece, Greer scored seven points, Connor Bostic had six and Austin had five. Reed and Bostic both went 4 for 4 from the charity stripe.
Gish was happy to get the win ahead of two tough games to close the regular season. Northwestern hosts Lafayette Central Catholic in the Hoosier Conference’s fifth-place game Friday, then hosts Class 3A No. 9-ranked Oak Hill next Tuesday.
“It’s a springboard into these next two games, for sure,” Gish said.
Gish improved to 260-148 in his 19 seasons with the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.