The only thing at stake when Northwestern and Mississinewa line up in boys basketball is pride. They aren’t in the same conference and don’t meet in the postseason.
Judging by the burst of energy from Northwestern’s players upon winning a tight 55-51 decision Saturday night over Mississinewa, pride counts for a lot.
“You could tell that they came into this game and wanted this win. It’s a big deal to them,” Mississinewa coach James Reed said. “They came in and played their hearts out and gave us a great game. They deserved to win.”
The squads wrestled for control and rode momentum swings all the way to a pair of ties deep in the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 48-all with 1:07 left. That’s when Northwestern (4-0) went ahead for good.
Northwestern forward Mason Estle made a move up the right baseline and dished to guard Nathan Bennett in the lane for a tiny jumper. Bennett converted for a 50-48 lead. Mississinewa (2-2) missed a 3-pointer on its next trip up court and Northwestern’s Tayson Parker snagged one of his 13 rebounds, got fouled and hit a free throw.
After another Mississinewa miss, Estle rebounded and was fouled. He hit both for a 53-48 lead. Mississinewa managed a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left but Parker hit two freebies after that to seal the game.
“I was just impressed with the fact that we did the little things,” NW coach Jim Gish said. “We got an offensive rebound when we needed it, we put the ball in the right place when we needed to score, we had the right person with the basketball going to the free throw line at the right time. We just did a lot of things that gave us the ability to have success as the game closed down.”
Parker finished with a game-high 24 points. He had a critical blocked shot on a Mississinewa fast break in the final three minutes when Ole Miss led 45-42. Post player Eli Edwards scored 14 points, hitting an efficient 7 of 8 shots.
“He played JV basketball last year as a freshman, now we’re asking him to do an awful lot for us as a sophomore,” Gish said of Edwards. “He’s growing up, he’s learning.”
Bennett scored 11 and was 7 of 8 from the line for Northwestern. Estle scored six, including four in the fourth quarter.
“At the end of the game if it’s close [Parker] has that takeover factor. At any time he can carry his team by himself,” Reed said. “[Saturday] night he didn’t have to do that, his teammates came in and supported him really, really well. I’ve got to give coach Gish that, we tried to make them uncomfortable and knock them off their consistency, but they stayed consistent, they stayed within what they do and they played well, and they figured out a way to win.”
Gish praised role players Ethan Kinney, Austin O’Neal and Ben Beachy for their help in doing the little things that allowed the Tigers to score, rebound and defend well enough to win. He also noted a strong night sophomore post Edwards.
“It’s hard to be unselfish,” Gish said. “It’s really hard for a team to be unselfish and understand that you may not show up in the boxscore, but the ultimate prize is you walk away with a win.”
Landon Swanner hit four 3-pointers for Mississinewa and led the Indians with 20 points.
