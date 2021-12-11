Northwestern post Eli Edwards scores inside during the Tigers’ 46-38 victory over Taylor on Friday. Edwards led NW with 25 points and nine rebounds.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: NW turns back Taylor's comeback attempt
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern and Taylor treated fans to a fantastic final quarter in their boys basketball game Friday night at Center Court.
With the Tigers leading most of the way — by as many as 13 points in the second quarter — and maintaining a comfortable five- to seven-point cushion for much of the game, the Titans made a push down the stretch.
1 of 46
Northwestern post Eli Edwards scores inside during the Tigers’ 46-38 victory over Taylor on Friday. Edwards led NW with 25 points and nine rebounds.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-21 - Mekhi McGee knocks the ball loose from Quentin Yeakel as Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Kaiden Blane puts up a shot for Taylor but the fall to Northwestern boys 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Mario Reed pushes back from the tight pressure as Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Eli Edwards scores another 2 points as Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Mario Reed shoots as Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Caden Lechner shooting for 2 as Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Taylor's Mekhi McGee shooting with Mario Reed trying to block him as Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Boys Basketball: Northwestern defeats Taylor 46-38
1 of 46
Northwestern post Eli Edwards scores inside during the Tigers’ 46-38 victory over Taylor on Friday. Edwards led NW with 25 points and nine rebounds.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-21 - Mekhi McGee knocks the ball loose from Quentin Yeakel as Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Kaiden Blane puts up a shot for Taylor but the fall to Northwestern boys 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Mario Reed pushes back from the tight pressure as Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Eli Edwards scores another 2 points as Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Mario Reed shoots as Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Caden Lechner shooting for 2 as Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Taylor's Mekhi McGee shooting with Mario Reed trying to block him as Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern boys beat Taylor 46-38. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Bobby Wonnell buried a 3-pointer from 22-plus feet as time expired at the end of the third quarter for Taylor to make it a two-point game, 31-29 in favor of Northwestern.
From there, the teams battled through four ties and six lead changes over the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, starting with Mekhi McGee’s midcourt steal and layup to tie the game for the first time since the game’s opening minutes.
McGee then gave Taylor its first lead since the first quarter, following an Eli Edwards free throw with a deuce to make it 33-32.
Back and forth it went from there, until Northwestern closed out the game with a 10-2 run to pull away for a 46-38 win.
The Tigers won the game at the foul line, scoring all of their points during that final run from the charity stripe on 10-of-12 shooting.
“A huge key to the game of basketball is taking care of the basketball, rebounding and then making free throws,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said. “We talk to our guys about those three things. Those are three things that we can control. We put a lot of focus on that and we had the right guys going to the line at the right time and they were able to put the ball in the basket.”
Mario Reed was 4 of 4 down the stretch before fouling out with 2:24 to play, Edwards knocked down 4 of 4 and Koen Berry closed the door with a pair of freebies with :20.2 to play.
As for the other two facets, the Tigers and Titans finished with 19 turnovers each, but Northwestern (3-2) outrebounded Taylor (2-3) 32-24. Edwards complemented his game-high 25 points with a game-best nine boards.
“Eli is such a catalyst for what we do,” Gish said. “He’s a strong, big, intelligent kid, has a nice touch around the basket, understands the game well and is unselfish.”
Edwards helped the Tigers build and maintain an early lead, dominating the game with his inside presence. Most of his points came in the paint, and he finished the game 10 of 16 from the field and 5 of 7 from the line.
He knocked down 3 of 4 shots in the first quarter as Northwestern built a 12-5 lead and was 4 of 6 in the second quarter as the Tigers maintained a seven-point lead, 25-18, at the half.
But each time Northwestern made a push to create further separation and try to shut the door, Taylor pushed back. After the Tigers took the game’s biggest lead at 20-7 on an Edwards basket at 5:58 in the second quarter, the Titans responded with an 11-5 run to close the half and get back within striking distance.
Edwards put the Tigers back up by nine, 27-18, to open the third quarter, but the Titans again cut the gap, getting to within three at 29-26 on a Jay Patterson basket and then shaving it to a two-point game on Bobby Wonnell’s triple as time expired.
“We’re moving in the right direction, and we’re kind of moving faster than maybe what I thought maybe we could,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said. “I’m super heartbroken that we didn’t win this game because I thought we could and I thought we would. I’m super excited about the direction we’re going. We want to keep building respect for Taylor.”
The game matched up two of the KT area’s top players in Edwards and Bobby Wonnell. The Tigers’ defense smothered Bobby Wonnell for much of the night, holding him to five first-half field goal attempts and two points. He finished the game with 11 points, but Northwestern’s stingy D was a thorn in his side much of the night.
“He’s such a key to their team,” Gish said. “He has to get shots for them so we really wanted to limit his shots and then contest his shots when he did get those shots. I thought we did a pretty good job of that. It was important for us to limit his touches and his shots.”
McGee led the Titans with 12 points. Bobby Wonnell grabbed a team-best seven boards.
Reed complemented Edwards well for the Tigers, finishing with 15 points, six of those coming in the key fourth-quarter stretch.
“I have to look at the game, but there’s a couple possessions where we rushed shots, maybe took a quick shot out of nerves when we could have maybe just moved it around a little bit,” Wonnell said of when the Titans let the game slip away. “There were a couple times we turned the ball over, two issues I can think of that we had right by half court.
“This team we played [Friday] is the most talented and disciplined team we’ve played,” Wonnell added. “We talked about the idea that when you play teams like that they are not going to beat themselves, you are going to have to play 32 minutes. There’s no doubt in my mind that we played the closest to 32 minutes that we’ve played this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.