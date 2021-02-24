Oak Hill’s boys basketball team trailed Northwestern for most of three quarters Tuesday night, but stayed within striking distance. When the Tigers gave the Golden Eagles opportunities late in the game, Oak Hill struck decisively and took over.
Northwestern led by seven points, 29-22 with 5:38 left in the third quarter but the visiting Golden Eagles outscored the Purple Tigers 28-16 from that point on, taking control for a 50-45 Oak Hill victory.
Northwestern led 34-33 to open the fourth quarter of its regular-season finale, but committed three straight turnovers and Oak Hill (11-10) took the lead for the first time early in the quarter, then put the Tigers in trouble with a 7-0 run in the span of a minute. The visitors led 44-38 with 2:32 left and held that lead until the end.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Tigers (2-11).
Northwestern coach Jim Gish said the biggest issue was “free throw shooting.” Northwestern was 12 of 20 from the line.
“Our free throw shooting was horrendous,” Gish said. “Multiple times in the game we could have stretched our lead. We missed the front end twice that could have stretched the lead both times.”
Those came in the first half of the fourth quarter, when the Tigers lost their grip on the game. They also had nine turnovers in the second half after just three the first half.
“I don’t know if they sped us up as much as we sped ourselves up,” Gish said. “We were playing so well in the first half. With the young guys, they have a tendency to want to play full throttle and not understand to take what the defense gives you. There are going to be times where maybe you need to dial it back and run some offense.
“In the first half things were clicking pretty well and we didn’t adjust to the second half defensive mentality that Oak Hill took against us.”
Northwestern led 16-11 after a quarter and 26-18 at halftime. Guard Mario Reed started out hot for the Tigers, connecting on three 3-pointers in the opening half and bagging 13 points by halftime. Post player Eli Edwards had another nine points.
“We were so cognizant of the 6-7 post player [Edwards] that we didn’t get out and play like we were capable of playing,” Oak Hill coach Kevin Renbarger said of the first half. “We were back on our heels, did not do as good a job of communicating. A lot of it is not being out in the passing lanes like we’re accustomed to doing and put pressure on the basketball.”
Inside-outside player Landon Biegel took nine of Oak Hill’s 17 shots in the first half. In the second half, the Golden Eagles got more opportunities for Kian Hite, who scored 15 of his 20 points after the break.
“Offensively the ball stuck [in one position] way too much. Landon had some pretty early success and I thought it was going to be a little easier than it was to try to get to the basket,” Renbarger said. “[In the second half] we were able to get Kian in position on the block or driving to the basket. I thought we shared the ball better in the second half. I thought it didn’t stick nearly as much. We got to the basket when we needed to.”
Oak Hill hit 10 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter. Hite was a perfect 6 of 6 from the line in the second half.
“No. 23 [Hite] hit a few shots for them, got going to the basket north and south a little bit and we missed some rotations defensively that we were getting in the first half,” Gish said. “That hurt us some.”
Biegel finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for Oak Hill.
Reed finished with 20 points for Northwestern, while Edwards had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.
