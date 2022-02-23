CONVERSE — Northwestern and Oak Hill’s boys basketball teams had the same idea Tuesday night: keep the opposing team’s top scorer in check.
The difference was that the Golden Eagles’ next man up had himself a night.
With the Tigers focused on keeping Landon Biegel quiet, junior Caleb Kroll caught fire for a game-high 25 points as Oak Hill pulled away down the stretch to top Northwestern, 47-37.
Kroll knocked down 11 of 16 shots overall, including 3 of 5 3-pointers. He opened the second half with six straight points to give Oak Hill a nine-point lead, its biggest of the game at the time, at 28-17.
Each time Northwestern (9-10) managed to get within striking distance the rest of the way, Kroll responded with a big basket to boost Oak Hill (17-4).
“We knew he could score but that was also our lack of effort,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said. “Our off-the-ball defense — we just didn’t do the small things that we need to do to control that sweep-and-go action of his. We’ll learn from it, but if we’re going to take somebody away you’ve got to make sure that somebody else doesn’t step up like that.”
The Eagles held Northwestern’s Eli Edwards in check for much of the night, limiting him to a single field goal attempt in the first half and six points overall, though he did pull down a game-best 10 rebounds.
“They were pretty physical with him underneath,” Gish said. “We had a lot of open shots that we missed. I felt like we had some nice shots. We just didn’t knock those down.”
And still, the Tigers were well within reach for most of the night.
The teams battled through five lead changes and three ties over the opening two quarters, with Oak Hill leading 13-10 at the first stop and 22-17 at the half.
With Edwards being swarmed down low, Connor Bostic stepped up for the Tigers. He put Northwestern on top twice over the first 16 minutes, netting a triple each time. His 3-pointer with 5:20 to play in the half capped a 7-0 run as Northwestern took its final lead at 17-15 before Oak Hill responded with seven straight points to close the half with a five-point lead.
Bostic finished with 13 points to lead Northwestern while Mario Reed added 11.
“Connor is playing really well for us right now,” Gish said. “He’s doing a lot of things really nicely on the offensive end. He understands what his role is and is playing off some of the action. And Mario’s been steady for us all year long.”
After Kroll put the Eagles up by nine at 28-19 early in the third quarter, Bostic hit his third triple of the night and Edwards followed with a hoop to make it a four-point game. Oak Hill pushed the lead back up to nine, 36-27 by the end of the period.
Northwestern rattled off six straight points on a Koen Berry free throw, Reed 3-pointer and Bostic hoop to open the fourth quarter and get within 36-33. With a chance to further chisel the deficit, the Tigers turned the ball over twice and Kroll hit a big three to put Oak Hill up 39-33.
Northwestern got within four on two more occasions, 39-35 on a pair of Reed free throws with 4:23 to play and 41-37 on a Reed hoop with 2:50 showing, but the Eagles closed the game on a 6-0 run to pull away.
“There were two really key points,” Gish said of the fourth quarter. “We’re down three points and make a bad pass up the sideline and turn the ball over on a key possession. I think we only had 12 [turnovers]. That was a key possession. And then right on the baseline there was a kick and Oak Hill ends up with the ball. That’s a big possession because you’re down three with the ball and now all of a sudden that situation turns into them going down and hitting a 3-point shot. And in a low-possession game, little things like that make a big difference.”
Northwestern had won four straight before falling in its season finale.
“This game will allow us some film work and to clean some things up,” Gish said. “Oak Hill is very similar to a lot of opponents in our sectional. They’re very athletic, quick, get out after you defensively. So we can learn from this game.
“I thought we moved the ball well and did a lot of things well defensively. For us it just came down to a couple key possessions, a couple turnovers, a couple breaks.”
