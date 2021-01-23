FRANKFORT – An inefficient start to the first half wound up coming back to haunt Eastern’s boys basketball team on Friday night as the Comets traveled to Clinton Prairie for a Hoosier Heartland showdown that ended in favor of the Gophers, 52-42.
After the game, Eastern head coach Mike Springer credited his team’s effort despite its miscues on the offensive end.
“It was a hard-fought game,” said Springer, “We didn’t shoot it and so we struggled. When you don’t shoot it, you get frustrated with things but the kids were playing their butts off to the end.”
Clinton Prairie used a 6-0 run midway through the first period to take a three-point lead at the end of the quarter. A layup from Eastern’s Callum Brand followed by a steal and layup by Brayden Richmond stopped the Comets’ bleeding going into the second.
Cayden Calloway led the Comets with 11 points while Levi Mavrick and Brand both chipped in with 10 apiece.
The Comets mustered just 10 points in the first half, something that Springer felt was predicted in part by Clinton Prairie’s zone defense.
“They were trying to speed us up in their half-court zone. We did not handle the pressure of it very well which forced us into taking bad shots and making turnovers that we don’t usually make,” he said.
The offensive woes continued in the second quarter as Eastern was unable to find the bottom of the basket until just under four minutes remaining in the period after a jumper from Levi Mavrick.
Mavrick’s basket proved to be Eastern’s only points put on the board in the second and the Comets trailed by 11 at the end of the first half.
With the loss, Eastern falls to 5-5 after dropping their first conference game of the season and now sit at 2-1 in the HHC.
Eastern’s 13-point deficit going into the fourth wasn’t enough for the Comets to pack it in as they had finally begun to find their offensive flow, scoring 22 in the quarter.
An Eastern 3-pointer and consecutive layups by Calloway and Brand started the final quarter off hot for the Comets as they later cut the deficit to seven with less than five minutes to play.
In the end, the Gophers’ defensive pressure and ability to convert from the free-throw line (CP was 20 of 26 on the game) were the biggest catalysts in a contest that snapped the Comets’ two-game winning streak.
