ARCADIA — Western's boys basketball team beat Hamilton Heights 71-68 Saturday afternoon to move into the driver's seat in the Hoosier Conference's East Division.
The Panthers improved to 3-0 in the division while dropping the Huskies to 2-1. Western closes division play against Cass (2-0) on Friday. Cass has a big week ahead with a game against Heights on Tuesday before taking on Western. The division winner will advance to play the West Division winner in the conference championship on Feb. 19.
"We want it bad," Western guard Kyle Sanders said.
Heights had beaten Western seven straight times, a streak that dated back to the Mid-Indiana Conference's final two seasons.
"Me and the other seniors, we dug in," Sanders said. "We wanted to get this win, for sure."
The Panthers (12-5 overall) displayed terrific offensive balance. Sanders scored 17 points, Evan Kretz had 14 points, Mitchell Dean and Nathaniel Liddell had 12 apiece, Cooper Jarvis had eight and Parker Dean and Dylan Bryant had four apiece.
The balance carried over to rebounding. Jarvis grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, Liddell had seven boards, Kretz and Bryant had six apiece and Sanders had five. Western out-rebounded Heights 38-23.
"Everybody who came in provided some value. I'm really proud of that," Sanders said.
While Western had scoring balance, Heights (10-3) was largely a one-man attack. Guard Gus Etchison scored 38 points, but he took 40 of the Huskies' 64 shots. He was 14 of 40 from the field overall and 6 of 20 from 3-point range.
Etchison hit two early 3-pointers to help the Huskies jump a 10-4 advantage, but the Panthers followed with a 9-0 run to take the lead — and they kept it the rest of the way.
The Panthers led 30-25 at halftime and 48-38 after the third quarter. They had an efficient third quarter with 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 8-of-11 free-throw shooting.
Western had a 55-45 lead midway through the final quarter when Etchison caught fire. He hit 3-pointers on three straight possessions to draw his team within 59-54 at 2:54.
The Panthers seemed ready to put it away when Bryant hit two free throws at :59 for a 67-57 lead, but the Huskies kept firing and the Panthers made only 4 of 10 free throws the rest of the way.
Sanders was 12 of 12 on free throw attempts, including 10 of 10 in the fourth quarter, but the Huskies avoided fouling him in the final minute.
Etchison's coast-to-coast layup at :10 made it a two-point game. Mitchell Dean split a pair of free throws at :04 for a 70-67 lead. The Panthers then fouled Etchison in the backcourt to keep him from having a 3-point attempt to tie. He missed his first attempt and made the second. Liddell closed out the scoring with one of two free throws at :02.
One problem for the Panthers in the win was turnovers. Western had 20 while Heights had just eight.
Winners of seven in a row, the Panthers have a challenging stretch of games to close the regular season — vs. Cass (9-6), vs. possible sectional foe Peru (14-2), the Hoosier Conference crossover game, vs. Lafayette Central Catholic (4-4) and vs. Carroll (14-1).
