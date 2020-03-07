MONTICELLO — Western’s boys basketball team ended West Lafayette’s sectional dominance.
The Panthers beat the three-time defending sectional champion Red Devils 51-42 in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional final Saturday, capturing Western’s first sectional title since 2012.
“We told them three years ago that we would do two things: work as hard as we possibly can to help you get better and be honest with you. The rest is up to you and the kids deserve all the credit because they put in all the work,” third-year coach Mike Lewis said.
“We knew we were going to have a really good team next year, but the reason this team is so successful is because of our seniors. Our seniors bought in and were selfless. Their senior leadership let us expedite the process maybe a year early.”
The Panthers’ seniors are guard Avery Hayes and inside players Kace Howard and Conner Linn.
Western (17-7) advances to face Hammond (20-4) in the South Bend Washington Regional’s second semifinal game next Saturday. Hanover Central (23-2) and No. 4-ranked Mishawaka Marian (21-4) are in the first semifinal.
In Saturday night’s sectional championship, Western got off to a tremendous start with the help of its suffocating defense. The Panthers led 16-1 before West Lafayette (13-11) scored its first basket of the game at the 7:32 mark in the second quarter.
“The hole was too big. Give them credit because they played great at the start and we had a horrible start,” West Lafayette coach David Wood said. “Obviously a miserable eight or nine minutes. They have a very, very good basketball team. We fought, we fought hard, but against a good team you can’t get down 15.”
The Red Devils finished the first quarter 0 of 7 from the field with three turnovers.
“The start gave us some confidence,” Lewis said. “Obviously they have won it three times in a row and getting off to a good start was going to be a key component of the game. I thought our kids locked in defensively and made them really work for stuff.
“The good start gave us confidence and we kind of held on from there. We talked a lot of this season that we have to have poise and if you don’t have poise in a sectional game you aren’t going to be able to close it.”
According to junior guard Kyle Sanders, the quick start was key in setting the tone for the victory.
“Our focus changed entering sectionals. We locked into our scouting reports on both nights. We needed that cushion because we knew they were going to make runs so we had to stay poised and continue to fight,” Sanders said.
A Yanni Karlaftis three-point play got West Lafayette to within three at 45-42 with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter, but the Red Devils missed a couple of chances to get any closer and Western clinched the game at the line. Karlaftis finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead West Side.
“I think we will look and see that we missed a ton of easy shots from the lane. That’s basketball and it happens,” Wood stated.
Western finished with just three turnovers in the game while West Lafayette had only three assists. The Panthers scored 19 points off West Lafayette turnovers and junior Nathaniel Liddell exploited his defensive match-up to score a team-high 14 points. Sanders had 13 and sophomore Evan Kretz added 11.
“We knew they were physical, and Michael has done a really good job with them. Sanders is really solid and doesn’t make mistakes and [Saturday] Liddell was the difference. He was a big difference maker for them,” Wood added.
The victory is Western’s fifth straight after losing three straight games to Twin Lakes, Lewis Cass and Peru to start February.
“We didn’t shoot the ball that well in those games, but the kids didn’t lose their focus or willingness to come to practice every single day to work. They didn’t lose that belief in themselves and that was the biggest difference,” Lewis explained. “We had different kids stepped up at different times throughout the year. The best thing about this team is that they are selfless and don’t care who gets the credit. They have a lot of grit and a lot of passion. They are a lot of fun to coach.
“Playing your best basketball at the end of the season was really important. The biggest thing is kids having belief in themselves,” Lewis added. “This team grew as the season went on and worked hard every single day in practice. They had a championship approach and got better as the season went on.”
Western has nine sectional titles all-time with seven coming in the class era. Lewis has two sectional titles to his credit — he led Delphi to a Class 2A sectional crown in 2013.
