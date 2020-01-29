MICHIGANTOWN — Western’s boys basketball team got off to a slow start Tuesday. The Panthers had just a point to show for the first few minutes of the game as they struggled to find openings in Clinton Central’s defense.
Around midway through the quarter, Panther coach Mike Lewis went to a shift change, injecting Jett Engle, Kace Howard and Conner Linn into the action. The tempo changed quickly and the Panthers took control.
Linn scored a post basket. Howard scored a post basket. Kyle Sanders pushed the tempo after a defensive rebound and found Howard in transition for another score. And then Engle did the same — snagging a rebound and pushing the action to find Nathaniel Liddell for another transition hoop.
In short order the Panthers were up 9-2 and were in control thereafter, racing away for a 68-24 road victory over the winless Bulldogs.
“That’s one of the strengths of our team is we’ve got great depth,” Lewis said. “It creates competitive practices and guys who can come in and produce. The nice thing about this group is everyone has bought into their role and it’s made our team stronger, and you can see us growing throughout the season because of it.”
Howard scored six points in the opening quarter and Western led 16-6 at the end of the frame after Liddell banked in a triple from 25-feet at the buzzer immediately after the Panthers forced a turnover. That trey started a 16-0 Western run which ate up nearly the whole second quarter and put Western up 29-6.
The four players who came off the bench for Western in the first half contributed 13 points in the half on 6-of-8 shooting and added four defensive rebounds. Western led 34-10 at halftime and was never challenged after that.
“Howard was great off the bench, was really aggressive going to the rim, rock solid defensively,” Lewis said. “Like I said, we’ve got a lot of trust in all nine guys that get the majority of the minutes for us. It’s always tough to get nine guys in the rotation, but their approach to practice and their role in the game has been nothing short of fantastic all season. It’s making our team grow stronger each game.”
Western has now won nine straight games. Sanders led the Panthers (12-4) with 13 points, Liddell scored 11, Howard 10, Evan Kretz nine and Engle and Cooper Jarvis had six each. Engle, a reserve point guard by trade, snagged a game-high six rebounds.
“I thought we had great balance,” Lewis said. “I thought we shared the basketball and I thought we played as a group. Every single day these guys come in and continue to want to get better. This group’s got a very high ceiling.”
Western made life tough for Clinton Central (0-13). The Bulldogs hit just 7 of 27 shots from the field and had as many turnovers (27) as shots. Driving guard Payton Moore was a bright spot for the Bulldogs, scoring eight points by going at the rim. Jack Akard added six.
“Don’t let the score fool you — they’re very capable of scoring points. They have against a lot of teams, so I thought our defensive discipline was really, really good again,” Lewis said. “Like I said, we got off to a slow start and that’s why we’ve got nine guys. Other guys were ready to go and they sparked us and gave us some juice and we were able to get rolling from there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.