LEBANON – Assistant coach Brian Tonsoni and the Western Panthers had a special delivery for Panther boys basketball coach Mike Lewis on Saturday night. Lewis was absent from the sidelines for the Panthers’ game at Lebanon because his wife went into labor, but Tonsoni and the Panthers were able deliver a 44-42 win thanks to a pair of free throws from Cooper Jarvis with seven-tenths of a second left.
“I had a lot of faith in him,” said Tonsoni of Jarvis. “That’s a moment where I knew he was ready. I told him in a previous timeout that he was being a little hesitant and he needed to drive more and he was able to get to the basket when we needed it.”
The free throws from Jarvis capped off an unlikely win for Western (1-1), as the Panthers trailed 39-31 after Lebanon’s Michael Reese connected on a 3-pointer with 3:47 remaining. The Panthers were able to close the game on a 13-3 run, however, with four different players contributing.
Jarvis started the run by scoring on a drive with 3:16 left, then Kyle Sanders added two free throws with 2:59 left. Jett Engle’s 3-pointer with 2:11 left cut Lebanon’s lead to 39-38, and his basket with 1:33 remaining tied it at 40-40.
Evan Kretz then put Western in front with a basket with 43 seconds left, but the Tigers (0-2), got to the foul line with 12.4 seconds left. Carson Burtron hit the first, but missed the second and teammate Luke Ferrell was fouled on the rebound. Ferrell hit one of two with 10.7 seconds left to tie the game at 42-all, setting the stage for Jarvis’ heroics.
“We struggled all day. They were really physical getting after rebounds, especially late,” said Tonsoni. “They are a well-coached team and they do what they do well. We just toughed it out and I was very proud of our effort.”
The host Tigers enjoyed a significant free-throw advantage, but were unable to utilize it fully. Lebanon shot 29 free throws to Western’s 10, but the Tigers connected on just 13 of 29 attempts from the line.
Western was able to enjoy a 24-17 halftime lead after a dominant second quarter. The Panthers outscored the Tigers 14-6 in the second period to move in front, but went ice cold in the third. Western managed only three points in the third quarter, falling behind 30-27 entering the final period.
“This team just doesn’t want to give in,” said Tonsoni. “When we got down eight we told them just to believe in themselves and make it possession-by-possession. If we keep doing that, we have a chance to be pretty good.”
Sanders led the Panthers with 15 points, while Jarvis finished with nine, but six of his points were in the fourth quarter.
