Western’s boys basketball team looks for a breakthrough tonight when the Panthers host Lewis Cass in the biggest Hoosier Conference East Division showdown of the season at Richard R. Rea Gym.
The Panthers lead the division with a 3-0 record while Cass is 2-1. The game is the division finale for both. If Western wins, the Panthers complete a massive turnaround in league play and win the East Division. If Cass wins, the Kings, Panthers and Hamilton Heights each tie with 3-1 records.
The East Division winner will face the West Division winner in the conference championship on Feb. 19. The crossover games also include third-place, fifth-place, seventh-place and ninth-place games.
Western struggled in the first five years after joining the conference, going just 2-18 in division games in that span. The Panthers’ two wins were both against Cass and those two teams have had a competitive rivalry. Two of the last three meetings have gone overtime, with Cass taking an OT win last season.
There are two more games involving local league leaders tonight. Three Rivers Conference co-leader Peru (6-0 TRC) visits Manchester (4-1 TRC). And Hoosier Heartland Conference pace-setter Carroll (5-0 HHC) hosts Sheridan (3-2 HHC).
After the Panthers and Bengal Tigers take care of league business, the two will face off in a potential sectional preview Saturday when Peru visits Western.
Below is this weekend’s schedule. All games have 6 p.m. JV starts unless otherwise indicated.
TONIGHT
• Cass at Western
• Richmond at Kokomo
• Taylor at Tri-Central
• Elwood at Eastern
• Sheridan at Carroll
• 6:15 — Southwood at Mac
• 6:15 — Peru at Manchester
SATURDAY
• Eastern at Northwestern
• Peru at Western
• Kokomo at Muncie Central
• Faith Ch. at Tri-Central
• Twin Lakes at Carroll
• Winamac at Cass
• Frankfort at Maconaquah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.