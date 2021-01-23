Western forward Parker Dean puts up a shot over Maconaquah forward Graham Stoll during the Panthers’ 59-42 victory Friday at Bunker Hill. Dean scored 10 points, highlighted by a pair of hoop-and-harm 3-point plays in the third quarter.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Panthers fire on all cylinders in beating Braves
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
BUNKER HILL — Western boys basketball coach Mike Lewis quickly pinpointed the key to the Panthers’ 59-42 victory over Sectional 20 rival Maconaquah on Friday.
“We talk to our guys a lot about, you have to prepare to produce, and this was our most complete week of practice. We had a great Monday through Thursday and then we came out with a sense of urgency [Friday] to go and perform,” Lewis said.
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Western’s Ian Thurston puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western forward Parker Dean puts up a shot over Maconaquah forward Graham Stoll during the Panthers’ 59-42 victory Friday at Bunker Hill. Dean scored 10 points, highlighted by a pair of hoop-and-harm 3-point plays in the third quarter.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Western’s Parker Dean looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Western’s Evan Kretz puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Mac’s Brayden Betzner and Western’s Kyle Sanders go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Mac’s Nolan Kelly shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Mac’s Graham Stoll takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Mac’s Nolan Kelly shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Mac’s Hayden Maiben takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Mac’s Nolan Kelly shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Mac’s Nolan Kelly shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Mac’s Hayden Maiben shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Mac’s Feenix Kile looks to get past Western’s Cooper Jarvis. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-22-21 Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis loved the Panthers’ defensive effort most of all. The Braves came in with averages of 64.7 points and nine 3-pointers made per game, but the Panthers stifled them nearly throughout. The Braves’ 42 points marked a season low and they made just four 3-pointers.
“They have so many offensive weapons and I love what they do offensively,” Lewis said. “You can’t have mental lapses and I thought our toughness, our awareness and our discipline were really good for a complete game.
“This is the first game where every single person who played was locked into the scouting report and doing their job and it showed in our performance. I couldn’t be more pleased.”
The Braves (6-5) led 16-11 two minutes into the second quarter before the Panthers (8-5) took control by closing the half on a 14-2 run. Kyle Sanders sparked the run with a 3-pointer, Cooper Jarvis scored on a putback and Sanders had a steal and layup to make it 18-16 — and the Panthers had the lead for good.
“We were up 16-11 and had a bad turnover and didn’t find Sanders on a 3-point shot and then they got an offensive board. They got seven quick points and all of sudden, it’s 18-16. I don’t think we gave too much a fight after that,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said.
Western received solid play from backups Michael Gaines, Ian Thurston and Mitchell Dean during the second quarter with the Panthers battling foul trouble. Gaines hit a 3-pointer and Mitchell Dean scored in the post.
The Panthers put it away with crisp offense in the third quarter. They made their first five shots from the field — two 3-pointers by Sanders, two hoop-and-harm 3-point plays by Parker Dean and a 3-pointer by Nathaniel Liddell. When Evan Kretz made two free throws at 3:56, the Panthers had a 42-29 lead.
The Panthers kept a double-figure lead the rest of the way. They finished 21 of 38 (55.3%) from the field.
Western complemented its sharp offense and strong defense with a 22-10 rebounding advantage and 10-2 edge in offensive boards.
Tim Maiben said the Braves struggled with the Panthers’ blend of size, strength and quickness.
“Give Western credit, their defense is solid and they’re able to play aggressive and cover up a lot of gaps with their length and recovering,” he said. “It’s a tough team to play against, especially with our size.”
Sanders hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points, Parker Dean had 10 points on nearly perfect shooting, and Kretz had eight points and a game-high six rebounds. Liddell, Gaines and Thurston had five points apiece.
Nolan Kelly led the Braves with 15 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter. Hayden Maiben had 11 points.
Western improved to 3-0 against Sectional 20 opponents. Western is the sectional’s defending champ.
“This was the first night I saw that defensive swagger and intensity that we had at the end of the year last year and it was brought on by our seniors,” Lewis said. “Our seniors want to continue to build on what they’ve put in for three years and they had our guys locked in and ready to go.”
