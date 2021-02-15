Correction: This article in its original form had Peru's record entering last week incorrect. It's been corrected in this version.
RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s boys basketball team rocked Peru 60-25 Saturday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium to cap an impressive weekend.
One night after whipping Cass 62-39 to win the Hoosier Conference’s East Division, the Panthers overpowered the Bengal Tigers in a matchup of Sectional 20 contenders.
The Panthers improved to 14-5 and extended their winning streak to nine. They are 5-0 against the Sectional 20 field.
“Right now, all credit goes to the kids,” coach Mike Lewis said. “We have guys who have bought into playing hard every single night and playing for each other and it’s evident in their play. You can tell that they’re joyful when they go out there and play. They’ve bought into that you have to lock in and guard every single night. That’s always a controllable, and when we’re shooting the ball well and sharing it, we’re a tough cover.”
The Panthers buried the Bengals (14-5) with a dominant first half.
Western opened the game with 6-of-9 shooting to build a 15-3 lead midway through the first quarter. Evan Kretz drilled two 3-pointers and Kyle Sanders hit one to spark the hot start.
Peru seemed to weather Western’s hot start and it was 17-7 at the quarter break. But after Peru had the first score of the second quarter, Western rattled off a 19-0 run over the next 4:30 to break it open.
Michael Gaines connected for a 3-pointer to open the run, Kretz hit a triple, Parker Dean scored inside and Kretz delivered a knockout punch with three more 3-pointers over a 106-second stretch. Kyle Sanders — who had assisted on five of the six baskets in the run to that point — capped the stretch with a layup for a shocking 36-9 lead.
Sanders closed the half with a 3-pointer for a 39-13 lead. Western was 8 of 11 from the field in the quarter, including 6 of 9 from 3-land.
Lewis sat Kretz and starting guard Nathaniel Liddell for most of the third quarter after they picked up their third fouls, but Western hardly missed a beat. The Panthers outscored the Bengals 12-2 in the quarter to build a 51-15 advantage.
“Up to this point in the season, we’ve played some good teams, but [Class 4A No. 1] Homestead and Western were top of the list, for sure,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said. “Coach Lewis had them prepared and they did anything and everything they wanted to do. Who knows, they might have tried some new stuff for all I know, but whatever they did, they did well.”
The Panthers showed their usual offensive balance. Kretz finished with a game-high 18 points, all in the first half, and Sanders followed with 13. Dean had seven and Ian Thurston led the bench effort with five. Dean had a team-high six rebounds.
“We really shared the basketball,” Lewis said. “It was fun to watch them play.”
Defensively, Western held Peru to 7-of-29 shooting and a season-low score. The Panthers’ stifling effort included holding Peru double-double machine Matt Ross scoreless and without an offensive rebound. Lewis credited Dean and Cooper Jarvis for their work against Ross.
Peru played without top 3-point shooter Kade Townsend, who injured a shoulder in Friday’s game against Manchester.
“They’re a really good team and obviously they were down a guy,” Lewis said. “It’s a different ballgame if [Townsend] plays, but I thought our kids were locked into the scouting report and did a great job this weekend.”
Matt Roettger led Peru with eight points. Kash Bellar had a game-high eight rebounds.
While Western is rolling, Peru has hit a bump in the road. The Tigers went into the week 14-2 with one of the losses to powerhouse Homestead, but the Tigers lost to Twin Lakes and Manchester before running into Saturday’s buzzsaw.
“Some times you have nights like this. We had a week ... I know Mom said there would be days, but I don’t know about weeks like this,” Thompson joked. “But we’ll be fine. We have great kids and they work hard.”
Western hosts the Hoosier Conference’s West Division winner in the conference championship Friday while Peru visits Rochester for a battle atop the Three Rivers Conference. Rochester leads the TRC and Peru is one game back.
