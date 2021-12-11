TIPTON — Western’s boys basketball team used a 3-point barrage to go from a seven-point third quarter deficit to a seven-point lead with 2:30 remaining in Friday night’s Hoosier Conference East Division contest at Tipton. The Panthers then connected on six straight free throws to close out the game and a 52-44 victory over the Blue Devils.
“Anytime you can win on the road in the Hoosier Conference, especially since it’s against a well-coached team like Tipton is, it says a lot about the resilience of our kids because there were multiple times when Tipton made a run and stretched out the lead on us that our kids kept their poise and responded,” Western coach Mike Lewis said.
Tipton (3-1, 0-1 HC) was the first to take advantage of the 3-point shot as freshman Grady Carpenter and Nolan Swan hit back-to-back 3s to give the Devils the early 8-4 lead. But Evan Kretz knocked down Western’s first of nine 3s on the night and outscored Tipton 7-2 the rest of the quarter to put Western up 11-9 at the quarter break.
Nolan Swan drove in for back-to-back layups as Tipton scored the first six points of the second quarter to take a 15-11 lead at the 4:19 mark. But Western (3-2, 2-0 HC) scored the final five points with Dylan Collins’ 3 from the left wing at the buzzer sent the visitors into halftime with a 16-15 lead.
The Inferno did not live up to its name in the first 16 minutes as both teams struggled to knock down shots. Western was 6 of 24 from the floor, including 2 of 9 from beyond the arc. Tipton went 6 for 26 that included 2 of 5 from 3-point range. The Panthers, however, meshed both free-throw attempts, while Tipton went 1 of 2.
The teams, however, heated up in the second half. Swan drained a 3 to open the third quarter and start a 12-2 Tipton run. Sam Ridgeway added five points and Nate Powell four, including a basket that gave the Blue Devils their largest lead of the game, 27-18, and had Western calling a timeout with 3:24 remaining in the third period.
The Panthers turned the tables as they went on an 11-4 run. Dylan Hightower hit a pair of 3s from the baseline and Colins’ layup later capped the run and had the Panthers within 31-29. Swan’s basket gave the Blue Devils a 33-29 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Western connected on just 2 of its first 13 3-point attempts, but then converted 7 of its final 9 from outside. Hightower’s two treys got it started. Parker Dean then swished back-to-back 3s and Kretz drained a trey of his own to cap a 9-2 run and give the Panthers a 38-35 lead. After Powell scored inside, Collins knocked down another 3 and was fouled. He converted the four-point play. Kretz’s second 3 of the quarter gave Western a 46-39 lead with 2:30 left to play.
“[Dean] was ready,” Lewis said “He’s put a lot of work in the summer for a moment like that, and he definitely was not afraid of the moment and those were huge shots we needed.
“We had multiple guys step up and made a huge difference in the game. Dylan Hightower made a couple of shots in the corner that got us going once they had a big lead and I’m very proud of senior Dylan Collins, who stepped up. He didn’t even play in the Kokomo game, had a very limited role the weekend after but he was ready when his number was called, produced and saved us.”
Five straight points by Swan had Tipton closing the gap to 46-44 with 1:01 left to play. Western’s Michael Gaines converted back-to-back one-and-ones and Dylan Bryant added two free throws of his own to keep Tipton at bay.
“Really proud of how our kids battled,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “We battled offensively, defensively. Sam Ridgeway had his best game. I thought the effort and the defense was there. This wasn’t a loss that affects this team from a standpoint of ‘oh no.’ What this loss does for this team is wants to make them play better the next time.”
Swan finished with a game-high 24 points. Powell had 10 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to finish with his fourth straight double-double.
Kretz paced Western with 19 points and eight rebounds. Collins added nine points off the bench, while Gaines, Parker Dean and Hightower each scored six points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.