RUSSIAVILLE — In a tightly guarded game between squads that allowed nothing easy, triples made a big difference at Western’s Triple-R Gym Friday night.
Western patiently waited for opportunities then capitalized when it got them as the Panther boys basketball squad hit eight 3-pointers in a 36-31 victory over Oak Hill.
Kyle Sanders scored 13 points, Avery Hayes scored 12 and those two combined for seven 3-pointers. Evan Kretz connected on the other as two-thirds of Western’s points came from behind the arc.
“[Oak Hill’s] matchup zone’s tough to go against,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “They do a good job of disrupting timing by chucking cutters as we go through, but our kids stayed patient, kept moving the ball side-to-side, eventually we’d get an overload and be able to distort [OH’s defense] and we made enough plays to get over the top.
“Avery Hayes really gave us a huge boost with his four 3s. Our kids did a nice job finding him. We played selfless basketball. That’s the nice thing about this team. We talked about it when we came back in the locker room that it could be different guys on different nights stepping up, but I loved the energy of our entire team.”
Western’s first two buckets were 3-balls by Kretz and Sanders for a 6-0 advantage after 85 seconds of play. Oak Hill (5-4) took a brief 8-6 lead in the first quarter but Western (6-4) responded with 3-pointers from Sanders and Hayes and led 14-8 after a quarter.
The Panthers held a 21-14 lead at halftime, but the Golden Eagles challenged again, tying the game at 21-all with 4:22 left in the third quarter. Again, Western responded by finding pockets to shoot outside. Hayes hit a pair of 3-pointers a minute apart in the final 2:03 of the quarter for a 27-21 Western lead and the Panthers held a narrow advantage the rest of the game.
“I think the kids showed great poise,” Lewis said. “Oak Hill obviously made a great push in the first quarter and we were able to come back, and they made a nice push again in the third quarter and we were able to come back. We just grinded it out possession by possession and that’s what you have to do against the way that they play the matchup zone.”
Western was 8 of 18 from 3-land.
“When you play a zone like we’re playing, that’s what you’re going to get,” Oak Hill coach Kevin Renbarger said of Western’s triples. “Our defensive effort was as good as it’s been pretty much all year. There were a couple possessions where Sanders got free — and that was a focus coming into this game. That was the only thing I was really disappointed in.
“And late they had some 3s and some offensive rebounds that killed us. They were working awful hard too. They hit some big shots at the end of the game too.”
As happy as Renbarger was with Oak Hill’s defense, Western matched that effort.
“I loved our energy and toughness. I thought we really, really guarded,” Lewis said.
“I thought every shot that they took was contested. I thought our kids flat out got into them and made them uncomfortable and messed up the timing of their offense and we were committed to guarding for 32 minutes, and I thought that was the difference in the game. Our bigs battled like crazy on the inside, took multiple charges, we limited their offensive rebounds. We did the things that we needed to do to beat them, and it was a team win.”
Western’s inside starters Cooper Jarvis and Evan Kretz combined for eight rebounds and backup Conner Linn scored four points. All three did the physical work of dealing with Oak Hill post Tristen Hayes. Hayes and reserve Landon Biegel led OH with seven points each. Western’s Nathaniel Liddell had a game-high five rebounds.
