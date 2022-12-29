MICHIGANTOWN — Mitchell Dean recorded a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Western’s boys basketball team past Tipton 56-48 Wednesday night in the championship of the 63rd annual Clinton Central Holiday Tournament.
Western avenged a 57-42 loss to Tipton on Dec. 9. Dean missed that game with an injury.
“That added some fuel to me,” Dean said. “I wanted them ever since watching our guys lose to them. Just seeing them beat us by 15-plus points, that hit hard to me so I wanted to come back and beat them.”
Aidan Quillen and Hudson Biggs also missed the earlier meeting — and they had strong games in the rematch too. Quillen scored 10 points off the bench and Biggs had six points, five rebounds and three assists.
“We battled so much illness. We didn’t have our whole team together really until about 10 days ago,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “Working Hudson back in changed the dynamics of our team too because of his ability to get to the rim, to rebound and to defend with some length. We played more connected these two days.”
Ian Thurston added 11 points for the Panthers.
“I really thought this was a team effort,” Lewis said. “Mitchell was a stud. In my opinion, he was the best player in the tournament. I thought Ian Thurston was outstanding this whole tournament, taking care of the basketball, getting us into stuff, and that’s something we really need from a senior guard who’s been in the battles. I thought our other seniors did a great job. Patrick Hobson and Dylan Hightower, defensively and offensively did a great job.
“Aidan Quillen coming off the bench was crucial. He hit a big shot [in the semifinal] versus North Judson when they were making their run and he hit another big one [in the final].”
Following a close first half, Western took control with a 13-0 run to start the third quarter. That put the Panthers up 32-23 and they kept the lead the rest of the way.
Tipton guard Grady Carpenter closed the third quarter with back-to-back baskets. Quillen opened the fourth quarter with a triple. After Carpenter scored back-to-back baskets again, Quillen hit another triple to spark a 9-0 run that made it 44-31 at 3:58. Dean capped the run with an emphatic dunk.
Carpenter kept coming, but the Panthers had an answer each time. When the Panthers broke the press and Quillen fed a lob to Dean for a dunk at 1:20, the Panthers had a 51-38 lead and Dean had his fourth dunk.
“It’s always good to throw down some dunks,” he said with a smile.
Thurston hit both ends of a one-and-bonus at 1:02 and Hobson hit both ends of a double bonus at :35 to help seal the win.
Carpenter scored 19 points in the fourth quarter as he battled to the finish. He finished with a game-high 25 points and also had seven rebounds and three assists.
Tipton guard Nolan Swan, who was on fire in victories over Carroll and Clinton Prairie earlier in the tournament, was held to 10 points on 5-of-21 shooting. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts.
The Panthers held the Blue Devils to 36% shooting (22 of 61) and held them 21 points below their season offensive average.
“They’re an excellent offensive team,” Lewis said. “They have great players, they play in a great system. We just tried to take the 3-pointer away more than anything else and make them take tough, contested 2s. I have so much respect for how their program is ran with coach [Cliff] Hawkins. This was a quality win for us.”
Western’s strong defensive work allowed the Panthers to overcome 20 turnovers and 7-of-16 free-throw shooting over the first three quarters. They had 10-of-12 free-throw shooting in the fourth.
The Panthers shot 59% from the field (16 of 27). They nearly equaled the Blue Devils’ scoring total from the field despite 34 fewer shots.
The Panthers came into the tournament with a 2-5 record. They left with a 5-5 record, a trophy and renewed optimism for the second half of the season.
“We knew we had to come into this tournament with grit and awareness,” Dean said. “We weren’t having that much earlier in the season, but we came out had grit in every single game and came out with the win.
“We’re playing more as a team and we’re figuring out who plays best together. We’re doing much better.”
Tipton dropped to 9-2.
SEMIFINALS
In the opening semifinal, Tipton had control throughout in blasting Clinton Prairie 65-34. The Blue Devils led 17-7 after the first quarter, 39-19 at halftime and 60-25 after the third quarter.
Swan and Carpenter led the Devils. Swan drilled five 3-pointers, scored 19 points and dished five assists and Carpenter had 14 points and 10 assists. In addition, Swan had four steals and Carpenter had three.
Jackson Money added 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Tipton. Jake McGraw led the Gophers (5-4) with 10 points.
In the second semifinal, Western used a strong defensive effort to beat North Judson 55-44. The Bluejays (6-2) came into the game averaging 64 points a game. They scored 74 in an opening-round win over Class A No. 3 Fountain Central.
Dean led the Panthers with 24 points, Patrick Hobson had eight and Thurston had seven.
