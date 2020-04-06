Northwestern guard Tayson Parker did not land a spot on the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Supreme 15 Senior Team when the IBCA announced its all-state teams two weeks ago.
A bigger prize came Monday when the IBCA announced the Indiana All-Stars with Parker earning one of the 13 spots.
“It feels awesome,” Parker said. “After making the Junior All-Star team last year, it was definitely a goal. It feels amazing to acquire a goal you set.
“I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous when the Supreme 15 came out and I wasn’t on it. I was like, ‘Uh-oh.’ But thankfully, I barely made it. I’ll take it. It’s definitely a great honor.”
Parker averaged 28.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per game in leading the Tigers to a 17-5 record. For his career, the Indiana Wesleyan recruit scored a school-record 1,723 points. He finished No. 2 in Howard County history behind only Kokomo legend Jim “Goose” Ligon.
Parker was happy to share credit for his All-Star selection.
“Obviously, I owe a lot to coach [Jim] Gish. He put me in this position and I want to thank him for it,” Parker said. “But also my teammates, I couldn’t do it without them. They make me look good.”
The All-Star games will have a strong Northwestern flavor. Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic previously were named to Indiana’s girls team.
“That’s definitely pretty cool,” Parker said. “It doesn’t happen very often that three from the same school all make it especially from a small school like us.”
The Junior-Senior exhibition game is set for June 3 at a site to be announced. The first game against Kentucky is scheduled for June 5 at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Kentucky. The final game against Kentucky is scheduled for June 6 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
All three dates are scheduled to be doubleheaders with the Girls All-Stars.
The rest of the Indiana Boys All-Stars are: Tre Coleman of Jeffersonville, Dre Davis of Lawrence Central, Johnell Davis of Gary 21st Century, Malek Edwards of Brownsburg, Trey Galloway of Culver Academy, Anthony Leal of Bloomington South, Mabor Majak of Hamilton Southeastern, Sincere McMahon of Indianapolis Attucks, Nijel Pack of Lawrence Central, Tony Perkins of Lawrence North, Kiyron Powell of Evansville Bosse and Charlie Yoder of Westview.
“I’ve played AAU with or against against all of them but one, I think,” Parker said. “It should be a good time. We’re all pretty good friends.”
