KOKOMO – The Northwestern Tigers’ boys basketball returned from Christmas break Saturday night looking sluggish in the first half against the Frankfort Hot Dogs. But a strong game-long performance by Northwestern guard Tayson Parker and sharper execution by the Tigers led to a 72-61 Northwestern victory.
Parker scored the first overall basket of the game, but the Hot Dogs answered with three-straight baskets of their own. The Hot Dogs retained the lead or were tied with the Tigers through five minutes of the second quarter but a Parker layup gave the Tigers their first lead since the opening minute of the game.
The Tigers (7-2) led by four points with two minutes before halftime, but two Hot Dog 3-pointers in the final minute of play brought the lead back to Frankfort (2-5) going into halftime.
“[Our] execution isn’t what it should be,” said Northwestern coach Jim Gish. “We were a little off with our shooting to begin the game. I thought we made some hustle plays early that kept us within the game.”
The Tigers faced pressure on defense as the Hot Dogs were causing them to over help on help-side defense. Collapsing Tigers allowed the Hot Dogs to have uncontested or nearly uncontested shots around the perimeter.
“At halftime, that is something we talked about and that was not the principle of the game,” said Gish. “That was not the defensive game plan but again, execution wasn’t quite what we wanted it to be. We didn’t really make any adjustments away from the game plan. We revisited the things that need to be done for us to have success. I thought the guys did a nice job of adjusting.”
Offensively, Parker was key to the Tigers’ victory. He scored 41 points, leading all scorers. His night included two dunks, 13-of-23 shooting from the field and 13 of 14 from the foul line. He also moved past former Tigers Josh Maggard and Zavier Sanders for second-place all-time in career points, with 1371. He also grabbed a game-high of 15 rebounds.
“And Tayson [Parker] wasn’t himself [Saturday] night either,” said Gish. “He’s still rebounding from a little bit from some sickness [and] he’s still not himself yet. That’s kind of scary.
“He’s explosion was back a little but his fatigue I thought showed up there in the fourth quarter. Tayson does what Tayson does. He’s an unbelievable player, he draws a lot of attention, and still finds a way to get it done.”
Despite his fatigue, Parker made 12 of his 13 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter and grabbed five rebounds. Northwestern’s Eli Edwards scored seven of his 11 points in the quarter, going 3-3 from the field and making his lone free throw.
Frazier led the Hot Dogs with 21 points and four rebounds. Landen Mejia scored an additional 12 points.
The Tigers return to conference play next Friday when they travel to Hamilton Heights for their second Hoosier Conference East Division game.
