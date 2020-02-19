ROSSVILLE — With 3:37 left in the fourth quarter, a rebound hoop by Northwestern boys basketball standout Tayson Parker brought the Purple Tigers’ game at Rossville to a halt.
Taken at face value, it was just an ordinary moment in the game. With full context, it was an extraordinary moment. Parker’s bucket gave him 20 points on the night and pushed him past former Northwestern star Austin Parkinson atop the all-time scoring list for Northwestern’s boys program.
Rossville halted the game briefly as the host school presented Parker with the game ball as a keepsake.
After the game — with the game ball tucked under his left arm — Parker was glad that the record came in a win. Parker’s putback bucket came right in the middle of an 11-0 run where Northwestern finished off Rossville on the way to a 62-44 Tiger victory.
“I’m pretty sure I smoked a layup and got the rebound,” Parker said of the record-setting hoop. “But I got the offensive rebound and laid it in. I was confused, I’m not going to lie, I said ‘why are we stopping the game?’”
Fans of both schools applauded the moment even though his hoop put Northwestern up 51-40 in the Hornet gym.
“It was very sportsmanlike. They don’t have to do it, but it’s very nice of them to have the courtesy to do it,” Parker said.
Parker finished with a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds. He scored just two in the opening quarter as the Tigers sputtered offensively and defensively, then he scored six each in the remaining quarters as the Tigers took control. Nathan Bennett added 13 points for Northwestern (15-4) and Mason Estle scored a career-best 12. Eli Edwards added eight points on 4-of-5 shooting.
Rossville (14-6) led 15-12 after a quarter but Northwestern took the lead in the middle of the second quarter and never relinquished it, heading into halftime up 29-24.
Two straight steals by Austin O’Neal both led to buckets as the Tigers gained the upper hand in the second period.
“I thought defensively we buckled down,” NW coach Jim Gish said. “I feel like the last couple games with the types of offenses and defenses that we’ve played against we’ve had to do some unique things — with a team like Blackford, a team like Peru. So [Tuesday] night it took us a little bit to kind of get back into our fundamental defense, doing the things we want to do to take the strengths away from the opposition.”
Parker scored three driving hoops in the first 2:30 of the third quarter, which forced Rossville to change tactics. The Hornets started running two defenders at him whenever he got the ball on offense, but the Tigers had answers all over the floor. Northwestern hit 29 of 48 shots on the night.
“I thought our role players really stepped up,” Gish said. “Mason Estle had a career game, really stepped up huge. Nate got back on track. He was a little off in the first half and he got back on track quickly in the second half. And the little things defensively — that made a huge difference for us. We got our hands on a lot of balls, deflections, we stepped into the passing lanes well, so we did some things that take them out offensively of what they want to do.”
Northwestern led 41-37 after three quarters before the 11-0 in the fourth quarter put down Rossville’s last challenge. Parker had 14 points in the second half on 7 of 13 shooting.
“He knows when to turn it on to that next level,” Gish said. “I felt like the first half guys did a really good job of carrying us. Eli Edwards and Mason and those guys did a nice job of filling in, [Parker] was able to really kick it in gear in the third and fourth quarter.”
The victory made Parker’s record-setting night sweeter. Parker, who joined Northwestern as a sophomore, now has 1,670 points. Parkinson finished his Northwestern career with 1,667 before playing in college at Purdue.
“It means a lot. Obviously, you always aim to be the best,” Parker said, passing out credit to teammates for their contributions. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates. I don’t play one-on-five, it’s a five-on-five game so without them none of this of this would have been possible.”
Gish put some perspective on the record.
“I’ve been at Northwestern 25 years,” Gish said. “We’ve had a lot of very good basketball players go through Northwestern … he did it in three years. Where could we have been if it’d been four years? He accomplished all that in just three years and it’s just remarkable for him to be able to do that.
“The epitome of what we want to be is what Tayson is — resilient on the offensive and defensive end, overcomes adversity, and he’s seen a lot of adversity. He gets a lot of stuff thrown at him so it’s just impressive to see that level of play out of Tayson.”
