John Peckinpaugh is Kokomo's new boys basketball coach following the school board's approval Monday.
Peckinpaugh comes to Kokomo from Noblesville where he compiled a 22-24 record in two seasons as the Millers' coach. That included an 11-11 record in the 2020-21 season.
Prior to Noblesville, Peckinpaugh spent the 2018-19 season at NCAA Division II school Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia as the school's coach. Before that, he spent the 2017-18 season at IPFW as an assistant coach and before that, he had a three-season run as Indiana Tech's coach. At Tech, he was the 2015-16 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.
Peckinpaugh knows the North Central Conference well. He played at Muncie Central where he helped the Bearcats put together a dominant three-year run that included three NCC titles and two Class 4A state runner-up finishes (2005 and '06). He went on to play at IPFW (now known as Purdue Fort Wayne). He appeared in 108 games for the Mastodons, starting 61, from 2008-12.
Peckinpaugh is Kokomo's 26th boys basketball coach. He replaces Bob Wonnell, who went 38-59 in four seasons. Wonnell's first team went 12-12. From there, the Kats slumped to 11-14 in his second season, 8-16 in his third season and 7-17 in 2020-21. It’s Kokomo’s first streak of three straight losing seasons since 1913-15.
Peckinpaugh's wife, Haley, is Kokomo's girls basketball coach.
“This is a good position for our family since we already had chosen to live in Kokomo,” John Peckinpaugh said in a release from the school. “With the help of the Kokomo community, I believe we can again create a feeder system where our elementary and middle school players know, and understand, the legacy of Kokomo basketball. A successful feeder system must be the foundation of rebuilding the traditions and success of the Kokomo basketball programs.
“I will work hard to revive this program, but I cannot do so without the help of the Kokomo community," he added.
Peckinpaugh's uncle Rick was McCutcheon's boys basketball coach for 32 years before retiring in 2017.
