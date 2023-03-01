Peru’s boys basketball team battled uphill the entire third quarter and the first couple minutes of the fourth quarter against Mississinewa on Tuesday night. Then all of the sudden, the Bengal Tigers crested the hill and started to pick up speed.
Trailing 56-50 with just under 6:00 left in the game, the Bengal Tigers launched themselves on a 14-0 run and never looked back, going on to beat Mississinewa 71-63 in the opening game of the Class 3A Peru Sectional. Peru advances to play No. 5 Oak Hill in Friday’s first semifinal at 6 p.m.
Peru’s run started with a made free throw by Matthew Roettger with 5:49 left. He missed the second free throw and the rebound went out of bounds for Peru — last touched by a Mississinewa player. Peru’s Braxten Robbins hit a 3-pointer off that possession and the Bengals were off and running.
After that, Roettger hit a 3 to put Peru up a point, Robbins hit on a 3-point play after an offensive rebound from Ian Potts, Roettger hit another 3, and Robbins hit one more free throw for a 64-56 lead with 3:30 left.
“We just got together as a team,” Robbins said of Peru’s fourth-quarter run. “A lot of the time when we’re playing, we like to go one-on-one, but we’re all friends, we all like each other, we’re all a family so we just regrouped and once we regrouped and our mind was going one way, we were unstoppable.”
The whole run took just 2:19. Mississinewa worked its way back to a one-possession game one time, after a steal led to a layup by Nolan Quaderer made the score 66-63 Peru with roughly 90 seconds left in the game. But Peru answered by finding Robbins free inside and Mississinewa didn’t score again.
“I think we were playing more not to lose instead of playing to win,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said of the first three quarters. Peru had 14 turnovers in the first three quarters, and just two in the fourth. “Finally hit a couple buckets and it clicked. Guys were making the extra pass and we started to stop dribble penetration, forced [Mississinewa into] only one shot, and that played in our favor.”
Peru led 12-10 after a quarter. Mississinewa led 30-29 at halftime and 52-46 after three quarters. With their run, Peru turned the energy in the gym around and held the lead for good. The win extend Robbins’ Bengal hoops career. He’s the only senior on the squad.
“It feels relieving,” he said of fending off Mississinewa’s last charge. “When their backs are against a wall and you’re still pushing ahead as one group, you know you’ve got them beat. That’s an amazing feeling.”
Roettger scored a game-high 26 points for the Bengals (15-7). Robbins had 18, including nine in the fourth quarter. Alex Ross and Gavin Eldridge scored 10 points each. Roettger took eight boards and Ross seven. Ross and Roettger played the final six minutes with four fouls each.
Kobe Johnson and Preston McCann scored 15 points each for Mississinewa (6-17), Logan Barnes scored 12 and Gannon Smith nine.
— Pedro Velazco
CASS 65, PIONEER 29
It was all Kings in a battle of Cass County rivals at the Class 2A Rochester Sectional.
Tyson Good made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Kings (16-7). Luke Chambers had 14 points. L.J. Hillis scored the first eight points of the game and finished with 10. Keaton Lewellen added seven and Haden McClain and Owen Lowe chipped in five apiece.
Caleb Sweet had nine points to lead the Panthers (5-19).
Cass plays Rochester (11-9) at 7:45 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game.
CARROLL 80, SEEGER 56
No. 10-ranked Carroll outscored Seeger 31-14 in the fourth quarter to win going away in an opening-round game at the Class 2A Delphi Sectional.
Owen Duff led Carroll (20-4) with 22 points. Chris Huerta and Jake Skinner scored 15 apiece, Austin Kuns had 11 and Griffin Viney had nine. Kuns hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the fourth quarter.
Carroll advances to face Covington in Friday’s semifinals.
KOKOMO SECTIONAL
Harrison beat Lafayette Jeff 54-39 and Marion beat Logansport 57-42 in the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional’s opening round.
In Friday’s semifinals, Kokomo will face Harrison at 6 p.m. followed by Marion vs. McCutcheon.
